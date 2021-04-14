WATCH NOW: Northwest students present ‘Fame,’ the musical they prepared for last year

Unreal. Insane. Ridiculous. Refreshing. Amazing.
Those are some of the words Northwest students use to describe the school’s production of “Fame: The Musical,” which opens Thursday night.
The students clearly are enthusiastic about the show, partly because Northwest didn’t do a musical in 2020. The cast rehearsed “Hairspray” for three months last year, but never performed it because of COVID-19.
“We are very blessed to be doing this show right now,” said senior Eunique Zapata. Some other schools still haven’t returned to the stage, she said.
“And I think all of us are just really excited to bring some life back to G.I.” and provide entertainment, which many people will be happy to see, she said.
Zapata, the daughter of Elia and Daniel Rivera, plays Miss Esther Sherman, an English and homeroom teacher at the high school for performing arts.
“I think it’s going to be an amazing show and, like I said before, I think this community is missing a lot of entertainment,” she said. She thinks the musical will “be a burst of hope” for audiences.
Zapata’s solo number in the show is “These Are My Children.”
“I just feel like it’s very touching, and it kind of shows how much I care for my students in the show,” Zapata said. The song also reflects the care that co-directors Jeff and Kari Vyhlidal have “for us students,” she said.
“I really like this show,” said junior Bennett Rowe. “I think it shows a lot of unique aspects of youth culture and the highs and lows of being in high school.”
Rowe plays a vocal teacher in the musical.
Now that “some of the COVID restrictions are kind of lifting I think people really deserve to come out and see an amazing production,” Rowe said. They should “take some time away from the world” and get involved in the musical, he said.
“Not only that, but we have some amazing dancers, amazing musicians and it’s going to be a really good show,” said Rowe, whose parents are Leisa and Stephen Rowe.
“I love the music, and the cast that’s here is just unreal. The talent in this room just explodes when we all get together, and it’s just such a great time,” said senior Carter Levander, who plays a character named Nick Piazza. The son of Brian Levander and Annette Murphy, he has a solo performance of “I Want to Make Magic.”
Levander encourages people to attend because “the talent in this room is absolutely insane, and it’d just be a great time to come back as a community and see a performance happen.”
Sophomore Reese Schultz, who plays Tyrone Jackson, is in his first Northwest musical. He was in the cast of “Hairspray,” the musical that never was.
He likes this year’s show because “it’s something new. It’s something refreshing. It’s very up-to-date with the times. It has a lot of good topics that I think the world needs to hear right now. And I think it’s just important for kids to realize that if you want to make it, you can make it with just hard work and determination.”
The messages the world needs to hear right now are “just to love on each other and just cherish the moments with the people you love. Because high school goes by fast, but if you enjoy it, it’ll make it a lot better,” said the son of Rick and Jodi Schultz.
“Fame” is worth seeing because “the dancing in the show is ridiculous. It’s so much fun. Our set is so cool. And it’s just an all-around super fun musical” to watch and be in, Schultz said.
Preparing the musical has been “a ton of fun,” said Jeff Vyhlidal, Northwest’s director of choral activities. “It’s going to be a great show. The kids have been working hard. It’s a fun show to feature all of the talents that we have here at Northwest — the singers, the instrumentalists, the dancers who’ve been dancing most of their life.” It’s “just a good chance to see some high-energy fun from some super talented kids.”
It’ll be nice for couples to go on a date night “or just get out of the house and go to a performance,” Kari Vyhlidal said.
The musical “is going to be extremely entertaining,” she said. “Our kids are very talented, and it’ll be a great night.”
IF YOU GO
‘Fame: The Musical’
When: 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
Where: Northwest auditorium
Tickets: $40 for premium reserved seats, $20 for general reserved seats. Some $15 general admission seats are available.
To get tickets: Visit https://npschoir.ludus.com or call 308-385-6394