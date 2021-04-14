WATCH NOW: Northwest students present ‘Fame,’ the musical they prepared for last year

He likes this year’s show because “it’s something new. It’s something refreshing. It’s very up-to-date with the times. It has a lot of good topics that I think the world needs to hear right now. And I think it’s just important for kids to realize that if you want to make it, you can make it with just hard work and determination.”

The messages the world needs to hear right now are “just to love on each other and just cherish the moments with the people you love. Because high school goes by fast, but if you enjoy it, it’ll make it a lot better,” said the son of Rick and Jodi Schultz.

“Fame” is worth seeing because “the dancing in the show is ridiculous. It’s so much fun. Our set is so cool. And it’s just an all-around super fun musical” to watch and be in, Schultz said.

Preparing the musical has been “a ton of fun,” said Jeff Vyhlidal, Northwest’s director of choral activities. “It’s going to be a great show. The kids have been working hard. It’s a fun show to feature all of the talents that we have here at Northwest — the singers, the instrumentalists, the dancers who’ve been dancing most of their life.” It’s “just a good chance to see some high-energy fun from some super talented kids.”