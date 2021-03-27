WATCH NOW: Renovated center at Central Community College in Grand Island draws praise from Lt. Gov. Mike Foley

“Our vision was to centralize health science education on our campus, to support a health care workforce in Grand Island and surrounding communities, while continuing to provide a pipeline of employees in electrical technology, drafting and design, and the welding fields.”

CCC President Matt Gotschall called it “a wonderful facility.”

It could not have been achieved without the community, Gotschall said.

“If it wasn’t for the taxes that are raised across our 25-county area, those are the dollars that we are reinvesting into facilities like this,” he said. “We thank you for your continued support as we work to provide modern facilities you can be proud of.”

Central Community College is working not just to meet, but also to anticipate, workforce needs in the area and across the state, said Cindy Johnson, Grand Island Chamber president.

This is especially true in meeting local health care workforce needs, she said.

“We’re very interested in keeping patients in Grand Island,” she said. “We know it’s better for the patients if they’re served in their home communities. It’s easier for the families. It’s better for us to not ship them to other communities because we don’t have the personnel here.”