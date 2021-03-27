WATCH NOW: Renovated center at Central Community College in Grand Island draws praise from Lt. Gov. Mike Foley

Nebraska Lt. Gov. Mike Foley applauded Central Community College’s newly renovated Center for Industry and Technology in Grand Island on Friday, saying it will help to meet the state’s growing workforce needs.
Foley spoke at the center’s ribbon-cutting, which was hosted by the Grand Island Area Chamber of Commerce.
“As I travel the state,” Foley said, “what I hear from everybody is: I need workforce. I need trained people to work in my business or my hospital, whatever it might be.”
Nebraska is more than an agricultural state, Foley said. Needed are welders, electricians, certified nurses and more.
Training opportunities such as those provided by Central Community College will help meet those needs, he said.
“People are begging for a workforce. We need warm bodies,” Foley said. “Community colleges are going to be a critical component in solving this dilemma.”
For the project, more than 17,000 square feet were renovated and an additional 3,600 square feet were added to the building over three phases.
This allowed for new labs and classrooms, including a new paramedic and EMT lab with live ambulance simulator, said Marcie Kemnitz, CCC Grand Island campus president.
Kemnitz said it marks the end of a three-year journey that transformed the outdated industrial building to an “innovative, state-of-the-art center for health and technical sciences.”
“Our vision was to centralize health science education on our campus, to support a health care workforce in Grand Island and surrounding communities, while continuing to provide a pipeline of employees in electrical technology, drafting and design, and the welding fields.”
CCC President Matt Gotschall called it “a wonderful facility.”
It could not have been achieved without the community, Gotschall said.
“If it wasn’t for the taxes that are raised across our 25-county area, those are the dollars that we are reinvesting into facilities like this,” he said. “We thank you for your continued support as we work to provide modern facilities you can be proud of.”
Central Community College is working not just to meet, but also to anticipate, workforce needs in the area and across the state, said Cindy Johnson, Grand Island Chamber president.
This is especially true in meeting local health care workforce needs, she said.
“We’re very interested in keeping patients in Grand Island,” she said. “We know it’s better for the patients if they’re served in their home communities. It’s easier for the families. It’s better for us to not ship them to other communities because we don’t have the personnel here.”
She added, “(CCC) is doing all they can to ensure that when you and I need health care, we have trained professionals in this community to take care of us.”
The ribbon for the event was cut by CCC students Anthony Gonzalez and Kelsey Petersen. Gonzalez is studying electronics, and Petersen is an occupational therapy assistant student.
For more information about Central Community College, visit cccneb.edu.