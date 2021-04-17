WATCH NOW: VFW Auxiliary presents wood flags to local law enforcement

Grand Island’s VFW Auxiliary Unit 1347 on Friday presented wood flags to the State Patrol, Grand Island Fire Department, and, at the Law Enforcement Center, Grand Island Police Department and Hall County Sheriff’s Office.

Auxiliary members also gave keychains to department staff members, and to dispatchers they gave angel wing pins.

“We just felt that it was important to recognize the law enforcement, the front line workers, for everything they’ve done, even during the pandemic, just being out there in the uncertainty of our times,” member Kelly Davis said. “We just want to show them that they are respected and loved by our community.”

With the presentation of the flags came a salutation honoring first responders and local law enforcement, particularly for the risks they have taken through the pandemic.

“You put yourselves out there to protect us,” Davis said Friday at the Law Enforcement Center. “You guys are the frontline workers who dedicate your lives to this mission, and we totally appreciate it.”

Police Capt. Dean Elliott of called the gift “tremendous.”