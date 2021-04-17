WATCH NOW: VFW Auxiliary presents wood flags to local law enforcement

Grand Island’s VFW Auxiliary Unit 1347 on Friday presented wood flags to the State Patrol, Grand Island Fire Department, and, at the Law Enforcement Center, Grand Island Police Department and Hall County Sheriff’s Office.
Auxiliary members also gave keychains to department staff members, and to dispatchers they gave angel wing pins.
“We just felt that it was important to recognize the law enforcement, the front line workers, for everything they’ve done, even during the pandemic, just being out there in the uncertainty of our times,” member Kelly Davis said. “We just want to show them that they are respected and loved by our community.”
With the presentation of the flags came a salutation honoring first responders and local law enforcement, particularly for the risks they have taken through the pandemic.
“You put yourselves out there to protect us,” Davis said Friday at the Law Enforcement Center. “You guys are the frontline workers who dedicate your lives to this mission, and we totally appreciate it.”
Police Capt. Dean Elliott of called the gift “tremendous.”
“It’s always heartwarming to know that people in the community do support us,” he said. “Most people aren’t the most vocal when it comes to supporting law enforcement, but we know we have the back of the community we serve.”
He added, “That’s why we serve. We want to make the community better for everybody.”
Hall County Sheriff Rick Conrad said the gift is greatly appreciated.
“I was telling the ladies here, it’s typical of this part of the country how they treat law enforcement around here,” he said. “The respect we get from the citizens of Hall County and Grand Island is great. We appreciate it.”
Conrad told the Auxiliary members he had exactly the spot to hang the flag.
The presentation is a first for the VFW Auxiliary, President Karen Linden said.
The idea originated with Davis and her husband, Dave Davis, who served in the U.S. Marines during the Vietnam War in the late 1960s.
Their mission is to provide support for current and former military members of all branches and their families.
It is a mission that extends to local law enforcement.
“You would be surprised how many of them are former service members,” Linden said.
She applauded local law enforcement for their service and efforts.
“They’re treated so badly sometimes, but I guess that goes for everyone,” she said.
The wood flags were handmade by Davis and her husband.
Each flag, measuring 19 inches by 37 inches, took roughly six hours to complete. The flags are colored using a wood burning technique, with a painted blue stripe across the center, and the agency’s logo at the bottom right.
It is the first such gift from the Davises, though they have always showed their support for local law enforcement.
“We’ve done where we put blue ribbons around the light poles,” she said, “just to show our respect and our love.”