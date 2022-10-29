Watching football is often agonizing

Very often, watching football involves more pain than pleasure.

Sometimes, the heartbreak obscures the joy almost entirely.

Sitting in front of the TV, we constantly lose our tempers.

Our tackling is atrocious. Why don’t our defensive backs look back before the ball arrives? We criticize the coach’s play selection and clock management.

We want to throw things at the TV, or shatter the remote. We mutter, gripe and grumble. Our neighbors hear primal screams.

When the game ends, we turn off the TV in disgust. Gloom permeates our lives.

We turn on postgame shows, listening to other fans bemoan our pathetic performance.

Our weekend afternoons are filled with resentment, recrimination, bitterness, accusation and despair. The only solution is grief counseling.

We have so many questions.

Do we have the right coach? The right quarterback? Did we come out flat? Were we looking past our opponent? Was the play-calling too conservative? Why can’t we maintain gap integrity? Do we have enough depth at inside linebacker? What’s with all the false starts? What about our red-zone efficiency?

Who had a worse game –- our coach or the officials? Where is the program headed? Do we have enough depth at inside linebacker? What about locker room chemistry? The intangibles? Do we need to change the culture? Should we level the foundation and just start over?

Football is as much of a soap opera as "Days of Our Lives."

When our team loses, we have to blame someone. Most times, it’s either the coach or the quarterback.

We all know what the coach is doing wrong. If he would just ask us, we'd tell him.

Decades ago, a Minnesota Gophers fan shared his dilemma with me. He knew the team was going nowhere under the current coach. But he never quite lost enough games to get fired.

We have fun talking about what a coach does wrong.

Most of us never played the game, but we're experts at second-guessing.

Watching football can be agonizing.

But when our team has a bye, there's a huge void in our lives.

We can't wait for the next weekend, so we can go through it all over again.

Jeff Bahr is a reporter for The Independent. He may be reached at 308-381-9408.