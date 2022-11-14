Wilson, Sikes discuss Grand Island Public Schools board election win

"On behalf of the Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education, I would like to thank the Grand Island community for sharing their voice in this year’s election. The work in front of us is lofty, as it always has been, and we remain grateful for civic leaders who generously volunteer their time to serve on the board.

We look forward to welcoming our new members, Mr. Eric Garcia-Mendez, Ms. Katherine Mauldin, Mr. Josh Sikes, Mrs. Amanda Wilson, and Mr. Hank McFarland, to the group here at GIPS.

The new Board-Elect Members are welcome to attend December's board meetings as attendees. The official onboarding and issuing committee assignments will begin in December as well.

At GIPS we believe in, “Every Student, Every Day, A Success!”. That is our mission throughout our collective, volunteer efforts. We will remain committed to continuing that charge alongside the new voices joining the boardroom.

Also, I would be remiss if I didn’t take the opportunity to publicly thank Mrs. Bonnie Hinkle, Miss Erika Wolfe (both of whom did not seek reelection), Mr. Carlos Barcenas, Mr. Terry Brown, and Dr. Dan Brosz for their years of service to the GIPS Board, our students and staff, and our community. They have been examples of bold, empathetic leadership throughout their dedicated service."

- Mrs. Lisa Albers

President, GIPS Board of Education