Wilson, Sikes discuss Grand Island Public Schools board election win

Josh Sikes and Amanda Wilson will represent Ward A on Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education.
Sikes received the most votes in the GIPS Ward A race with 2,144 votes.
Wilson received 2,030 votes.
She said waiting for the final results made her "a little nervous."
Still, Wilson said, she knew she would be satisfied with whatever the final count ended up being.
"I knew that whatever was supposed to happen would happen," Wilson said at a Monday afternoon press conference hosted by local political action committee Chaperone.
"If I didn't get in, I would choose to go on and still do what I do; if I did get it, then I would be super grateful and ready to go to work."
Both write-in candidates, Sikes and Wilson said pounding the pavement — and their stories — helped bring in supporters.
Sikes recalled hanging up fliers house-to-house on a side street near Grand Island Senior High.
"I had gotten in a cul-de-sac and ... caught the eye of a lady that was standing on her porch with my flier. I was like, 'Oh, man, she's mad. I put scotch tape on her front door.'"
The woman asked Sikes if he was the candidate on the flier.
Sikes told her he was.
"She kindly (says), 'Hey, how can I help?'"
Sikes replied, "Honestly, if you just finished the street and saved me 15 minutes, I'd be grateful."
Wilson said she was "humbled" by voters' support.
"One of the best things that has just come out of the campaign, was getting to know so many people from the community," Wilson said.
"All of their support and encouragement was incredible. It brings me to tears ... to think about over 2,000 people taking the time to write my name."
Behind Sikes and Wilson were: incumbent Terry Brown (1,974 votes), incumbent Dan Brosz (1,738 votes) and John D. Pedrosa, Jr. (948).
Results also showed 110 “not assigned” write-in votes for GIPS Ward A.
“Not assigned write-ins are those names written in that were not for a person who filed a write-in affidavit, which is a requirement to have your name counted,” Hall County Election Commissioner Tracy Overstreet said.
There are no more votes to be counted, Overstreet said, but “The results are labeled as unofficial because they have not been presented and accepted by the Hall County Canvassing Board.”
The board is scheduled to meet this week and will include a state-mandated hand-recount of select races in two Hall County precincts.
This is a “customary procedure after every election in Nebraska as a method of testing election equipment,” the release states.