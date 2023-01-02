Winter travel can be more than meets the eye

Driving during winter is about being prepared and having an idea of what’s ahead.

In a news release, Col. John Bolduc of the Nebraska State Patrol said, “We urge all who intend to travel to check the forecast and current road conditions before heading out.”

That means paying attention to not only the weather, but driving conditions themselves. The Nebraska State Patrol and Nebraska Department of Transportation advise travelers to “Know Before You Go” and check Nebraska 511 before beginning a journey.

The system has live road condition cameras from across the state, road reports, and closure information. The system also provides live weather radar that will allow travelers to monitor storms as they move through Nebraska.

Parts of Nebraska are expected to have snow over a coating of ice. This adds another layer – literally and figuratively – to winter driving conditions. Bolduc explained: “The ice accumulation with this storm may have a hidden impact when coupled with snow.”

Amanda Wekesser, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Hastings, echoed Bolduc’s concern.

“People sometimes think, ‘We've got snow, it's not going to be all that bad,’ not realizing that there's a layer of ice underneath it,” Wekesser said. “It can be deceiving because you don't realize you can't really see the sheen of the ice underneath, so you could get a patch where you start sliding

It should be noted, the National Weather Service in Hastings states, that trees and elevated surfaces – like overpasses – freeze first.

In addition to utilizing Nebraska 511, the Nebraska State Patrol and NDOT recommend:

• Have a winter survival kit in your vehicle in case you get stranded

• Don’t crowd the plow

• Reduce your speed and increase following distance, especially during icy conditions

• Wear a seat belt every trip and every time

Wekesser said: “The big thing is just keep an eye on the weather and beware of road conditions; get updates from trusted meteorologists.”

Consider how necessary your travel plans are in the first place, suggests Bolduc.

“As always, take the conditions into consideration and determine if you really need to travel during the storm.”