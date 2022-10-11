Women in crowd help stroke victim in Grand Island area

To Terri Gortemaker, who came to the aid of a stroke victim Sept. 24, the lesson is clear:

“I think everyone should be trained in CPR,” Gortemaker says.

Her daughter-in-law, Julie Gortemaker, also feels strongly about cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

The two women provided valuable assistance to a Boelus woman Sept. 24 in St. Paul.

Cindy Bonczynski, 61, was in St. Paul to watch her 5-year-old grandson, Karsen Gorecki, play flag football. Also watching the game were Bonczynski’s daughter, Alicia Gorecki, and her husband, Mike.

All of a sudden, Bonczynski felt weird, “like the ground was moving. So I decided I’d sit down,” she said.

It was near the end of the game. Karsen Gorecki scored a touchdown, and Bonczynski started to get up. She told her daughter, “You’re going to have to walk me back to the car, because I’m not feeling well.”

“And that’s all I remember,” Bonczynski says, looking back. “And then I apparently went down like a sack of potatoes.”

Fortunately, Julie and Terri Gortemaker were also watching the game. Terri Gortemaker, who lives in Oshkosh, is a retired registered nurse. Julie Gortemaker, who lives in Grand Island, is a registered nurse. They were at the game watching Julie’s nephew play.

When Bonczynski dropped to the ground, Julie Gortemaker heard someone yell, “Is there a doctor or a nurse here?”

Julie ran over and determined that Bonczynski, whom she didn’t know, was unconscious and didn’t have a pulse. She began doing chest compressions, and her mother-in-law administered rescue breathing.

After Bonczynski collapsed, the next thing the stroke victim remembers was “some lady pushing on my chest” and hearing lots of noise. She couldn’t see much. The only reason she knew it was a woman was because she could hear her voice.

“Then I heard someone say I don’t have a pulse.” Bonczynski wondered, “Who in the hell are they talking about?”

Bonczynski probably wasn’t getting a lot of oxygen because her lips “were a little bit blue,” Julie Gortemaker said.

After several cycles of CPR, Bonczynski opened her eyes and regained consciousness and a pulse.

St. Paul EMTs transferred Bonczynski to the Howard County Medical Center in St. Paul, where medical personnel administered tPA, a drug that helps dissolve blood clots. TPA is administered to people who are believed to have had a stroke.

Bonczynski was then taken to CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island, where she spent two nights in the intensive care unit.

Before tPA was injected, Bonczynski’s left side felt a lot weaker than her right.

But Bonczynski is now mostly recovered. She sometimes feels a little tired, and occasionally feels a little weak on her left side. But she has no long-term paralysis.

“Basically, I’m back to normal, I think,” Bonczynski said.

A Lincoln neurologist, who assisted Bonczynski via video in St. Paul, was fairly certain that she suffered a stroke.

TPA stands for tissue plasminogen activator. Its injection allows blood flow to return to normal.

Terri Gortemaker believes that immediately following the stroke, Bonczynski’s heart “went into an arrhythmia or a rhythm that is not conducive to pumping blood to the rest of the body.”

“That’s probably why we didn’t feel a pulse,” Julie Gortemaker said. “She was breathing the whole time. But we didn’t feel a pulse until about two minutes into CPR.”

Bonczyski’s heart probably jump-started because of the chest compressions. “That’s what can happen sometimes with a stroke,” Julie Gortemaker said.

Without the quick action by the two nurses and other spectators, Bonczynski might have died.

Almost two weeks later, Alicia Gorecki got emotional talking about the experience. Seeing her mother suffer a stroke was traumatizing and scary, she said. She was “just glad everybody was there” to help her mom.

Gorecki and her family live near Farwell.

The Gortemakers would like to see as many people get CPR training as possible.

Chest compressions, administered promptly, can make a big difference in whether people live, Julie Gortemaker said. Those compressions usually don’t make people happy because they can hurt a lot, she said. But they can be vital.

Because Julie Gortemaker works in cardiopulmonary rehabilitation at St. Francis, she must be certified in advanced cardio life support (ACLA). She renewed her ACLA certification about a month earlier, so she had just brushed up on chest compression and CPR.

Her mother-in-law is very experienced in CPR. “So it was lucky that we were both there,” she said. In assisting Bonczynski, they were able to work together.

Non-healthcare professionals can easily be trained in CPR, Julie Gortemaker said.

When someone suffers a health emergency, Julie Gortemaker advises people to take quick action. First of all, call 911. In addition, check to see if an AED (automated external defibrillator) is handy.

Don’t just be a bystander, Julie Gortemaker says. “You just have to jump in there and do something. That’s the most important thing.”

Nurses take a vow, she said, that “When you see something, you have to take action.”