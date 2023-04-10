WOOD RIVER — Wood River was honored Monday for being a community that makes things happen.

Gov. Jim Pillen came to Wood River to present this year's Governor's Showcase Community Award. The honor is given to one Nebraska community each year. The presentation kicked off Community Development Week in Nebraska, which began Monday and runs through Saturday.

Wood River recently received a $562,000 grant from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development's Civic and Community Center Financing Fund. That money will go toward Wood River's Legacy Station project.

Pillen presented a plaque to Wood River Mayor Greg Cramer before a crowd of about 100 in the Community Center.

Pillen commended the people of Wood River for "being able to figure out ways to just keep plugging together to make your community better and better." He said he's proud of the community for its work in obtaining grants and money from foundations.

"Your community has not let adversity stand in its way," Pillen said, referring to the 2019 flood and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The old Good Samaritan Society nursing home, vacated in 2019, is already the home of the Stick Creek Kids Child Development Center. Plans are well underway to move the town's senior center, library and food pantry into the building. When the project is done, it will be called Legacy Station. The empty nursing home "gave us a great place to grow our community," Cramer said.

Sharon Hueftle, executive director of the South Central Economic Development District, spoke enthusiastically about Wood River. The community was featured as a Community of Champions in the district's annual report last year.

"And there's a reason for that. It's because of the way they do things," said Hueftle, who lives in Holdrege.

Wood River leaders "go out to their community," taking input through surveys. Leaders invite everyone to a supper and "talk through the results of that survey," Hueftle said. The town then sets priorities. People "get together at tables and start what we would call an informal task force to say 'OK, how are we going to address this?'"

Community residents then come to South Central Economic Development and ask, "Is there funding for this? Who do we talk to about that? What other town has done this?'

"And that's really where we come in," Hueftle said.

The South Central Economic Development District, which serves 13 counties, helps with grant applications and provides guidance. But the people of Wood River are doing the real work. "They're getting their hands dirty," Hueftle said.

Wood River is a smart place to turn for other towns looking to generate passion and asking "'How do we get life into our community? How do we do this or that?' Wood River's a good one to look to. They're a good role model," Hueftle said.

The most recent census says Wood River has 1,350 residents.

Cramer praised the fundraising work of local residents. "You've got to raise the money first to get some of these grants. If you don't have the matching funds, it's tough to apply for them," said Cramer, who's been mayor for 16 years.

Last fall, Wood River received a Community Development Block Grant of $433,000, which will go toward the new senior center.

The Legacy Station fund drive has a goal of $3.1 million. About $1.7 million has been raised so far, said Sara Arnett, who is on the Wood River Vision 2020 board.

Wood River has "had excellent funding projects and been a dynamic community to work with," said Gina Doose, a financial packager for the Department of Economic Development.

Wood River City Councilwoman Heather Rotter is "glad to get the word out about how great the community's doing and some of the great things that we're doing to make it better."

Rotter, who's on the Legacy Station board, said the people of Wood River received the Showcase Award "because they are constantly on the forefront of new ideas. The Legacy Station is going to be one of a kind, the first in the state. So I think that probably has something to do with it."

Plus, Wood River residents are "always working towards getting grants and spending the money to improve the community," Rotter said.

Legacy Station has always been good at bringing different age groups together, said Deb Rohrich.

One benefit of Legacy Station is that it will introduce families and young children to the library, said Kim Felton-Canfield, who is the Stick Creek Kids board chair.

Anna Fehringer, who is on the library board, said the community envisions Legacy Station as "being a hub for the town."

Pillen talked about an event held March 29 marking the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War.

At that celebration, he spent more than an hour pinning Vietnam veterans.

Getting "to do those kinds of things as your governor, on top of cutting taxes, is really, really rewarding," Pillen said.

Pillen also talked about the need for connectivity across the state. He's hopeful the Legislature will approve a cabinet-level broadband office.

He also said he'd like to see more four-lane "roads that connect us, because it's the 21st century. Wouldn't it be awesome to dream about Highway 30 being four-lane roads between here and there? There's no reason why that can't happen."