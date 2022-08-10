World War II vet celebrated 100th birthday on Wednesday

The day Buzz Ranslem celebrated on Wednesday was a century in the making.

The Grand Island man, who's a World War II veteran, turned 100. Quite a few Grand Islanders are familiar with Ranslem, who worked at Brown Auto Supply for 46 years. After that, he worked at Wheelers for 10 years. For a long time, he was an usher at Trinity United Methodist Church.

"He's just well-loved and well thought of," said his daughter, Niki Williams.

Although Wednesday was his actual birthday, his family will be celebrating all month. A party is planned for Saturday, and his daughter and granddaughter are making sure he's getting all his favorite foods, including barbecued ribs. He also likes anything made with chocolate or lemon. "And he's never met a cookie he doesn't like," Niki says.

Ranslem his lived in the same house, at 1311 N. Cedar St., since 1952. He and a friend did a lot of the finishing work after a contractor built the basic structure.

Ranslem's real first name is Malcolm. He owes his nickname to his older brother. Trying to say "Little Brother," it came out Little Buzzer.

Ranslem was born in Scribner, but he's lived in Grand Island since 1936. He graduated from Grand Island Senior High in 1940.

The centenarian lives with his daughter and her daughter, Renee Williams. A key part of the household is Peaches, a dog who's as friendly as his name.

The women take good care of him, he says. "I don't know what I'd do without them."

Ranslem is legally blind, although he has some vision. The family says his hearing isn't great, but he didn't have much trouble hearing The Independent's questions on his birthday.

His memory is incredibly sharp. He might have trouble remembering somebody's name — initially. "If I wait a while, it finally comes to me," he says.

He can talk about his military career in great detail.

He was drafted into the Army at the end of 1942, and was discharged in early 1946. Ranslem worked in coast artillery. In other words, he was part of a crew that fired 90mm anti-aircraft guns.

He spent close to a year in the Philippines. During part of that time, he helped supervise prisoners of war at two prisons. To learn how to operate the anti-aircraft guns, Ranslem attended the Sperry Gyroscope school in Brooklyn shortly after he joined the Army.

During his time overseas, he had a brush with Gen. Jonathan Wainwright, who was commander of the Allied Forces in the Philippines at the time of the Japanese surrender.

At the prison, Ranslem spent time around a Japanese general. "After I left there, he was tried and convicted of war crimes and put to death by hanging," he said.

Ranslem met his wife, Ara, at the Showboat in Hastings. They were married in 1948. Ara, a Harvard native, passed away in 2014 at the age of 91.

They had two children. Niki's sister, Nancy, passed away in 2020 at 68. Her husband, Earl Huet, is in town this week from Colorado.

Ranslem enjoyed his time in the Army.

He was also happy at Brown Auto Supply, where he liked his coworkers and his customers. He started out as a delivery and parts man, and worked his way up to general manager.

Here's some trivia about Buzz Ranslem: He hasn't smoked a cigarette since 1946. After a bout with the flu, he didn't like the taste of them anymore.

Niki has always admired her father's ability to say how he feels about a subject, whether it's popular or not. Some people don't like to reveal their opinions. But her father shares his view, "whether you like it or not," she says.

Her dad, she says, also has a good sense of humor.

A woodworker, he built many bird houses and bird feeders over the years. But he also built a recipe case, frames, a chest and other objects for his family.

Ranslem played trumpet in the city band for many years.

He is a past Exalted Ruler of the Elks. He was also a member of the Kiwanis.

He and other members of the family volunteered at CHI Health St. Francis.

Reaching 100 hasn't been a long-term goal for Ranslem.

"I didn't think I'd last this long," he said, smiling.