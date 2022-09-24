Young NFL fans are more interested in individuals than teams

Unlike many young NFL fans, I actually care who wins the game.

Most of the young adults I know seem more interested in their fantasy team than the actual team on the field.

Last Sunday, I watched a game with my younger son, who spent the whole game muttering about one wide receiver or another.

It was hard to figure out what he was mumbling about. Bryan is in three fantasy leagues, and apparently he’d rather see touchdowns scored by one player instead of another. But that can change, depending on circumstances in which I have no interest.

Many young viewers now prefer to watch the RedZone channel instead of the broadcast of a game.

As the members of Queen once sang, "Is this the real life? Is this just fantasy?"

It doesn’t even matter if the young adults are watching alone in a room. Throughout the afternoon, they communicate with their pals electronically. Apparently they’re celebrating together or giving each other a hard time, in response to what’s happening on the field.

Shortly before the season begins, many people across America huddle up to have their fantasy drafts.

It’s very similar to a real football draft. Do they take the best player available, or do they stay true to the board?

Spouses have to make sacrifices if their mate is wrapped up in fantasy football.

On Facebook, one woman wrote, "My boyfriend is coaching an imaginary football team the next eight months."

But my daughter-in-law is as serious about fantasy football as anybody. She spent a lot of time getting ready for the draft, preparing options for every eventuality.

Bryan says there’s a lot of stress in fantasy football. He's the commissioner of one of his leagues.

On a Thursday night, we were dining with Bryan at Texas Roadhouse. Bryan became distracted just before kickoff of the Thursday night game, taking care of last-minute business.

“It’s nice to have this kind of power. But with great power comes great responsibility,” he says.

Fantasy football seems to involve as much strategy as real football.

Last year, Bryan built an entire website, which looked very much like the real thing, just to mislead one of the other players in his league. He wrote stories for the site playing up the skills of marginal players just to fool his friend.

For the website, Bryan made up a rumor that got picked up by several reputable sites. I guess that's one way the internet is filled with misinformation.

Fantasy players take pride in the development of their players.

Talking about a receiver, Bryan said nobody had ever heard of him until he "picked him up off the street. And I’ve groomed him into the star he is. Nobody believed in him, but I gave him what he needed to thrive."

Keep in mind: Bryan has never even met this guy.

Fantasy football can be expensive. One person I'm related to, whom I will not mention, pays a $500 entry fee for one of his leagues every year.

I feel sorry for people who aren't wrapped up in the hobby. There’s nothing more boring than listening to a guy talk about his fantasy team. I would rather converse about the weather.

Fantasy football is a detriment to my life in only one way. Sometimes I arrive home, desperate to find out how a game is going.

I look to the bottom of the TV screen to find a score. But the crawl is a lot slower than it used to be. Because of fantasy football, the networks list the statistics of individual players before they move on to the next game.

Still, fantasy football has some good points. The leagues help keep my sons interested in sports, which I like. It's also nice that they can have fun together. My older son said one of the joys of the hobby is "light trash-talking" with each other. It also doesn't take much time each week to change personnel.

Fantasy football is a lot more harmless than other hobbies, such as betting money on games.

It's also more worthwhile than college football fans paying close attention to the recruitment of high school students, who can decommit to a program at a moment's notice.