Youth organizations have admirable codes of conduct

I like organizations that give young people words to live by.

One reason I enjoy American Legion baseball games is the Legion's Code of Sportsmanship.

I have seen players line up along the baseline before a game and say these words out loud:

I will keep the rules, keep faith with my teammates, keep my temper, keep myself fit, keep a stout heart in defeat, keep my pride under in victory, keep a sound soul, a clean mind and a healthy body.

In June, when I was covering the 4-H Shooting Sports National Championships, I noticed an athletes' pledge and a coaches' pledge on the back of the program.

The students pledge that, as a 4-H competitor:

-- I will do my best to live up to the high ideals of ethics and sportsmanship.

-- I will compete honorably, fulfilling my charge to be trustworthy and honest.

-- I will treat all people, including the coaches and match personnel, with respect.

-- I will be gracious in victory, and accept defeat with dignity.

-- I will remember that to compete is a privilege, not a right.

-- I will live up to the high standards of fair play.

-- I will be open-minded, always willing to listen and learn.

-- I will demonstrate concern for my teammates and for my fellow competitors.

-- I will not engage in reckless behavior that might cause injury to myself or others.

-- I will honor, observe and enforce the rules.

-- I will represent my club, community and state with honor, on and off the field.

-- I will represent the 4-H program positively at all times.

Trapshooters are also expected to be good citizens. The Mid-Nebraska Trapshooting Conference is organized to provide trapshooting competition for junior and senior high school students "while at the same time instilling the notion of respect and responsibility by advocating the values of 'Sportsmanship, Academics and Citizenship.'"

Many people are familiar with the Scout Oath: "On my honor I will do my best to do my duty to God and my country and to obey the Scout Law; to help other people at all times, to keep myself physically strong, mentally awake and morally straight."

Scouts also pledge to be trustworthy, loyal, helpful, friendly, courteous, kind, obedient, cheerful, thrifty, brave, clean and reverent.

An old Western hero, the Lone Ranger, even had his own creed.

Those who subscribe to it believe, in part, "that to have a friend, a man must be one."

Other parts of the creed state that "all men are created equal and that everyone has within himself the power to make this a better world" and that "God put the firewood there but that every man must gather and light it himself."

Those who adhere to the creed believe "that all things change but truth, and that truth alone, lives on forever." It concludes with the words, "In my Creator, my country, my fellow man."

The creators of the Lone Ranger also set out a list of guidelines for writers to follow when writing Lone Ranger stories.

Here are a few of them:

-- Even though The Lone Ranger offers his aid to individuals or small groups, the ultimate objective of his story is to imply that their benefit is only a by-product of a greater achievement -- the development of the West or our Country. His adversaries are usually groups whose power is such that large areas are at stake.

-- All adversaries are American to avoid criticism from minority groups.

-- Criminals are never shown in unenviable positions of wealth or power, and they never appear as either successful or glamorous.

Even I have to admit that a couple of the guidelines are amusing.

One of them says, "At all times, The Lone Ranger uses perfect grammar and precise speech completely devoid of slang and colloquial phrases."

Another guideline says, "The Lone Ranger does not drink or smoke, and saloon scenes are usually interpreted as cafes with waiters and food instead of bartenders and liquor."

In the Old West depicted by The Lone Ranger, it was hard for even bad guys to find a drink.

