Youthful polka band performs at Liederkranz

Don't assume all polka bands are made up of old guys.

The four members of The Happy Players, who played at Saturday's Oktoberfest at the Liederkranz in Grand Island are all 22 and younger. The band, which put on a lively show, is based in Fremont. Not all of the tunes were polka. The group even played "Secret Agent Man."

At least 120 people enjoyed the festivities, which ran from 5 to 9 p.m.

Libby and Scott Brettmann, who were enjoying the music, are parents of two of the band members.

Jameson Brettmann, 22, plays a spirited accordion, sometimes holding his head back in exuberance. His 21-year-old brother, Jackson, plays trumpet and guitar. The other members of the group, both 20, are drummer Turner Blick and Luke Eisenmenger, who plays tuba and bass.

The group came together at Fremont Middle School.

Jameson Brettmann was taking baritone horn lessons from the middle school band director, Steve Steager. The teacher told the student to bring his accordion the next week and he would play tuba. Blick heard them playing and liked the music. Steager then put the band together.

The group's first performance was at Czech Heritage Days in Prague in 2014, when the students were 12, 13 and 14. The band knew one song, "Beer Barrel Polka," the performance of which drew a standing ovation.

The two Brettmann sons were adopted from South Korea. "Where else but America would you see two Korean kids playing polka music?" asked Scott Brettmann.

The parents took the boys to the Czech Festival in Wilber every year. "That's where the seed for the accordion was planted," Scott Brettmann said.

Jameson asked for an accordion for Christmas two years in a row. The parents relented because playing accordion is better than a video game, Scott Brettmann said.

The band was originally known as Der Glucklichen Spielers, which means the Happy Players.

The young musicians seem happy.

"Most of the time," Libby Brettmann said.

"Sometimes we call them the crabby players," her husband joked.

Here's a piece of trivia about the band: Turner Blick's grandfather, Dick Blick, was part of a gold medal-winning swimming relay team at the 1960 Olympics.

Ashley Siewert, manager of the Liederkranz, was also happy Saturday night.

Siewert has been the manager for only two months. "But when I think of Oktoberfest, looking back here and seeing the flags and the atmosphere and the steins and the costumes, this is what I think about with Oktoberfest. Plus, this band is amazing," she said.

When you're hiring a polka band, you have to plan ahead. "We booked it a year in advance," Siewert said.

"And they're kids. I didn't realize how young they were. This is awesome," she said.

What does Siewert think of the Liederkranz?

"We have the most amazing people in Grand Island as our members here. We have beer that is hard to get in — authentic German beer," she said.

The downstairs area, "especially in the last couple months, has been the most positive, uplifting, exciting atmosphere," she said.

"If you've been a member before, come back because things have really been changing," she said.

The changes are positive, "and we would love to have people down there and help us celebrate everything," she said.

The Liederkranz has German night once a month. Non-members who want to check it out can get a day pass for free, she said.

"You don't have to be German to be here. A lot of people aren't," Siewert said. "We're just here to have a good time, have good company and have good beer."

Kim Crawford, also with the Liederkranz, said the club is raising money to put more windows in.

The Liederkranz is open Thursday through Saturday nights, Crawford said. Efforts are underway to bring in more entertainment on Saturday nights.