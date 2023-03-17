With a zoning approval comes more concrete ideas of what future development will look like.

The Grand Island City Council approved a zoning change for Legacy 34 Third Subdivision during its meeting on Tuesday. The zoning area was west of Prairie View Street and north of Husker Highway.

Legacy 34 is a new luxury apartment complex in Grand Island that opened for leasing in early March. It currently has 90 apartments and two carriage houses, which are three-story housing units.

However, the plan has always been to develop the area into the Prairie District, a 200-acre neighborhood, according to Legacy 34 developer Scott Rief. Along with more housing units, there will be a small commercial district, a walkable neighborhood, green spaces and three communal lakes.

“This is gonna change Grand Island,” Rief said. “This is really gonna represent who we are and really what we can offer to the rest of Nebraska.”

Previously, a CD Commercial Dev Zone and a RD Residential Dev Zone had been approved for Legacy 34 Second Subdivision in October.

According to Regional Planning Director Chad Nabity, the zoning had been approved with the knowledge Legacy 34 would come back once more definite plans were made. This time the zoning change was amended to a CD Commercial Development Zone, RD Residential Development Zone and a B2 General Business Zone.

In the development plans shown by Nabity, the RD zone will have 15 more apartment complexes built, each with 10 units. There will also be four more carriage houses built.

“This is putting a dent in the housing crisis that Grand Island has, that the state of Nebraska has,” said Rief. “This is helping resolve the housing crisis that we are suffering right now.”

The CD zone will be the downtown area for the complex, with seven commercial buildings. There will be a giant village center for the neighborhood and some local businesses, such as an ice cream shop, a coffee shop and a couple restaurants.

As of now, a flagship hotel is intended to be built in the B2 zone. During the meeting, Rief said that if the zoning change was approved, then he hoped to have a contract for the hotel signed this week.

“I can’t tell you who it is,” said Rief, “But it will be a nice hotel.”

Before the council voted on the zoning change, Councilor Mitchell Nickerson thanked Rief for all the work he has done.

“First of all, thank you for your vision,” said Nickerson. “Second of all, thank you for bringing it together.”

Nickerson talked about the need for more housing in Grand Island. For reference, he brought up the Talon Apartments, which Rief had also developed, and how they only had three vacancies among their 200 units.

“When you’ve got 200 units and you’ve got just about every single one of them filled,” said Nickerson. “You’ve already got people coming in here and I think that’s just telling us exactly what we already knew and the need is there.”

After the discussion, the council members approved the zone change 9-0. Rief said that work on the other apartment complexes has already started.