As the buzzer sounded Saturday, Creighton guard Trey Alexander lowered his stance and held his hand out like he was petting an invisible poodle.

It was the little guy. The figurative one that’s been bullied by hoopers who throw their weight around. According to Alexander, Connecticut familiarized with the notion all too well back in Storrs.

Emotions were swimming. For the better part of 40 minutes, possession after possession in No. 23 CU’s gritty 56-53 win over the No. 21 Huskies felt like war. And by the end of it, Alexander didn't feel so small. Instead, he lifted his foot and stomped on an imaginary little guy of his own to ensure he wouldn’t get up.

“They were just calling us too small at their place,” Alexander said. “We took that personal. Coming to our place we knew we were gonna have a grind it out game, and we were going to be able to play our brand of basketball.”

Creighton split the season series with the Huskies and made a league statement with its eighth straight win. CU is now tied with Xavier for second place in the Big East.

After losing four nonconference games by five or fewer points, the Bluejays (17-8, 11-3 Big East) have found their formula to gut out games — the ugly and pretty ones both — down the stretch behind one of the nation’s best defenses.

“It’s part of playing college basketball,” senior guard Baylor Scheierman said. “You got to be able to win games different ways. Win games when it’s high scoring or when it’s low scoring.”

Saturday’s game wasn’t particularly pretty.

Creighton’s shotmaking stunned UConn (19-7, 8-7) from the jump. A couple strong drives from Scheierman and sophomore Ryan Nembhard opened the floodgates as CU took a 14-5 lead.

A tightly contested 3 in the furthest crevice of the corner near the Huskies’ bench and a turnaround jumper just shy of the 3-point line from Alexander — shots typically reserved for Gatorade commercials or Space Jam — ensured the gates would remain open for some time.

Alexander finished with 17 points on 6-of-8 shooting and two 3s. Defensively, he chased around UConn guard Jordan Hawkins, who went 0 for 4 in the nine first-half minutes he played without foul trouble.

“It’s one of those things where, you know somebody has the hype around his name that he does,” Alexander said, “and we take the matchup how we took it tonight, kind of personal.”

Due to foul trouble, Alexander wouldn’t be the only bug in Hawkins’ ear. Sophomore Arthur Kaluma exited the game even earlier with similar foul problems.

So coach Greg McDermott was forced to lean on a lineup that featured guard Shereef Mitchell and freshman Mason Miller. Mitchell tied a season-high 19 minutes in Alexander’s frequent absence.

Hawkins, as prolific a movement shooter as any in the upcoming NBA Draft cycle, likes to get going early, fly around dozens of screens and make sure every angle cuts his defender out.

With his 6-foot frame, Mitchell did what he could to bother Hawkins, doing laps from wing to wing and digging under him as he looked to draw contact on jumpers.

Hawkins ended the night with 11 points on 4-of-13 shooting.

“Jordan Hawkins wanted nothing to do with him,” McDermott said.

Miller turned in monumental minutes in Kaluma’s absence, helping a lineup without senior Francisco Farabello — who missed his second straight game due to illness — not just survive, but compete.

“They were huge the whole game,” Scheierman said. “They played big minutes … We have a lot of faith in everybody on the roster.”

The Huskies still charged back to within 31-29 at halftime, closing the first half with Adama Sanogo’s third 3-pointer. UConn’s star big man tallied 17 points, 13 of which came in the first half, to keep Ryan Kalkbrenner on his toes.

Kalkbrenner would be forced to remain even more alert in the second half. As plenty of Big East games have, Saturday’s showing turned ugly. Creighton shot just 33% from the floor, with UConn shooting just 29.4%.

CU was going to get it out the mud the way it has several times over the past month: Getting stops.

The Huskies had ample opportunity to pull away. They dominated the offensive glass, pulling down 18 offensive boards, 11 of them coming in the second half. But Creighton continuously found its way to the ball, chipping and clawing away until UConn ran out of opportunities.

Every time Alexander was returned to the floor, he seemingly kept his rhythm. His offensive pop down the stretch and Scheierman’s shotmaking was all Creighton needed on that end.

With just three minutes to play, both squads were just one of their past seven. Kalkbrenner held Sanogo to just four second-half points on 2-for-7 shooting. Both big men had spent time trying to back each other down with neither moving an inch.

UConn tried to find Sanogo once more. Kalkbrenner outstretched his arms for the crucial interception to keep CU’s hope alive with under two minutes. Shortly after, Hawkins looked to bring the Huskies within one. Until he met Kalkbrenner, who saw Hawkins’ layup attempt miss the rim entirely without Kalkbrenner even placing a finger on the ball.

“Kalkbrenner spooks people around the rim, man,” UConn coach Dan Hurley said.

Hawkins spooked a few Creighton fans at the CHI Health Center himself. He connected on a second-chance shot with just over two seconds to play. Initially ruled a 3, it would’ve tied the game at 54.

But Hawkins’ foot stretched just an inch too long, sitting on the 3-point line. Officials eventually ruled it a 2-pointer.

Kalkbrenner sealed UConn’s fate with a couple of free throws. Even on days like Saturday, Creighton has found ways to turn eyesores into things of beauty.

“If you want to capture Big East basketball in 40 minutes, that was it,” McDermott said.