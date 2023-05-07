COLLEGE STATION, Md. - Nebraska was attempting to do something Sunday that no Big Ten team had done since April 2021: Win a series against Maryland.

The No. 23 Terrapins empathically kept that streak going with a 20-5 victory. After the teams split the first two games, Maryland worked 11 walks, 20 hits off eight Husker pitchers and recorded two eight-run innings.

“Against a good offense like this, you got to be able to get ahead,” coach Will Bolt said in his postgame radio interview. “We gave them (11) free passes, and obviously it’s tough to overcome. They’re a really good hitting team and they made us pay.”

For an inning and a half, though, things looked promising for NU.

The Huskers (25-19-1, 10-8) took a 2-0 lead in the top of the second after Dylan Carey delivered a two-run bloop single.

But Maryland (33-16, 13-5) responded in its half of the inning to tie the game. Eddie Hacopian singled, Matt Woods doubled and Elijah Lambros singled up the middle to score both runners.

Nebraska retook the lead in the top of the third.

Casey Burnham walked to lead off, advanced to third on Max Anderson's double and scored on an RBI groundout by Gabe Swansen. That was the last lead the Huskers would have.

The Terrapins answered again in their half of the inning, thanks to Nick Lorusso's two-run homer. Then they cracked it open in the fourth.

The eight-run inning started with a three-run blast by Jacob Orr. An ensuing pair of walks followed by a single loaded the bases, and Kevin Keister scored on a wild pitch. Lorusso then added a two-run single and Ian Petrutz hit a two-run homer to make it 12-3.

The Huskers managed to get two runs back in the fifth after Anderson sent his 19th homer of the season over the center-field wall, but that would be as close as they would get.

The Terrapins had another big inning in the sixth. Lorusso punctuated the second eight-run outburst with a grand slam, his second homer of the game, to put Maryland up 20-5 and cap the scoring.

"Not (being) ready to go coming out of the ’pen really hurt us,” Bolt said. “And we had some guys that have been throwing well that just didn’t get ahead, didn’t throw strikes. And when they did, they got punished."

Seven of the Terps' hits went for extra bases as Larusso finished with eight RBIs. NU totaled nine hits and worked six walks as Anderson continues to swing a hot bat.

The junior from Millard West moved into eighth on the program's all-time home run list with No. 36 of his career.

NU, which lost its second conference series of the year, looks to rebound Tuesday at Creighton. The teams will play the conclusion of their suspended game from last month before their regularly scheduled contest.