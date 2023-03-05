MINNEAPOLIS — The defending national champions made sure right away that Nebraska’s good weekend wouldn’t become a great one.

A disastrous opening inning nearly ended without incident. Instead, a Caleb Clark 2-2 pitch with two outs was deemed a stitch high. Moments later a two-run bloop single touched off an eight spot for fourth-ranked Mississippi, which slugged past the Huskers 14-5 in the de facto title game of the Cambria College Classic on Sunday afternoon.

NU played close to even with the SEC power the rest of the way. But the unhinged start — the Rebels sent 13 men to the plate with eight collecting hits — removed any doubt about who was better on getaway day inside U.S. Bank Stadium.

After playing its first 10 games away from home, Nebraska (5-4-1) won’t leave its home state for the rest of the month. The home opener against Northern Colorado — led by former Huskers coach Mike Anderson — is Tuesday at 4:05 p.m.

The Huskers bring back from Minneapolis wins against No. 7 Vanderbilt and Hawaii and speculation about what might have been in the finale as they fell to 6-18 against top-10 teams in the Big Ten era. The offense kept pressure on Mississippi lefty starter Xavier Rivas and multiple relievers. Fielders went without an error for a fourth straight game.

But, that first inning. After the called strikeout that wasn’t quite, Anthony Calarco dumped a dying liner into left field for a quick 2-0 lead. The next seven batters also reached — major damage was done on a TJ McCants two-run triple to the wall in right-center field and a bases-clearing double from Ethan Groff to the same spot.

Clark — the NU southpaw true freshman making his third career start — allowed all eight runs while striking out one and recording two outs on 38 pitches. Reliever Michael Garza needed another dozen finally conclude the frame.

Nebraska drew as close as 8-4 in the fifth as Garza continued to throw up zeros across 3 1/3 innings. Brice Matthews drilled the 10th pitch he saw out to left in the third for a two-run homer, making it nine straight games the Huskers have gone deep. Efry Cervantes added a long ball leading off the fifth, then a Matthews infield hit, wild pitch and Dylan Carey liner off the pitcher plated another.​