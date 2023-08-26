Nebraska volleyball was staring down its first setback of the season with a late set, six-point deficit in the second set against Lipscomb on Saturday.

But the Huskers wiped that all away when freshman Harper Murray picked apart the Bisons with a 9-0 serving run to end the set. Ally Batenhorst got the final three points with kills.

That was the highlight of Nebraska’s 25-10, 25-21, 25-16 win at the Devaney Sports Center, and the No. 5 Huskers haven’t dropped a set through two matches.

Nebraska made a couple of planned lineup changes for the second match of the weekend, shifting in Batenhorst at outside hitter, Andi Jackson at middle blocker and Maisie Boesiger at serving specialist.

Murray finished with 10 kills on .389 hitting. She had kills on seven of her first nine attempts of the match. The national high school player of the year from Ann Arbor, Michigan, also had three ace serves and that set-saving serving run.

“She’s been working really hard on her serve,” Nebraska coach John Cook said. “(Friday) she had a couple of misses, but today she was thumping it really good. Harper showed she can really focus and get it done when she needs to. That was a big step for her.”

Husker right-side hitter Merritt Beason had a match-high 11 kills.

Nebraska had a 42-22 advantage in kills, with freshman setter Bergen Reilly having 29 set assists. Cook said Reilly followed the game plan well to take advantage of some 1-on-1 blocking matchups Beason was getting.

The Huskers blasted out to a 14-4 lead in the first and comfortably won the set 25-10. Nebraska put down 13 kills on 20 attempts, hitting .550 while holding Lipscomb to .000 hitting.

In her first college match, Jackson had a kill on each of her four attempts in the set, and Beason had a 3-for-3 start attacking.

Jackson finished eight kills on just 10 attempts, including a couple of lethal attacks on the slide play. She credited Reilly for some excellent sets on the slide attack.

“It I tell Bergen if I need it higher, lower, faster, slower — she’s on it,” Jackson said. “She knows how to take feedback super well and I think that’s what makes her a really great setter.”

Reilly can be very deceptive on what direction she’s setting, which makes is more difficult for the blockers to get set up.

“There are times in practice when I swear she’s setting me, and then she just jacks it forward,” Beason said.

In the second set, the Bisons got some momentum by dropping in a couple of ace serves and took leads of 13-9 and 20-15.

But Beason had a couple of kills, and Murray had back-to-back aces and the Huskers rallied by winning 10 of the final 11 rallies of the set.

In practice, Nebraska’s top group has made some comebacks like that, Beason said, so they thought they might be able to do in a match, too.

“It’s really cool for you guys to see that now,” Beason said. “Obviously we would like to work on not getting so far in a rut, but we do pull out of it and I think that shows a lot about our team. We show a lot grit and we just fight for each other and I think that’s really special.”

Nebraska All-American libero Lexi Rodriguez has quickly reached the 1,000-dig milestone, doing so early in the first set on Saturday. She finished with 10.

Nebraska will finish the three-day Ameritas Players Challenge with a match against SMU (1-1) at 2 p.m. on Sunday, when sisters Ally Batenhost and Casey Batenhorst (SMU sophomore setter) will have their teams face off.

Cook says Nebraska will have to play disciplined defense against SMU’s fast offense.

“They’re athletes, and they have a great system, they have a setter transfer from Michigan State (Celia Cullen) who does a great job,” Cook said. “Or Ally’s little sister came in and did a really nice job today. They fired it around, and have some big arms.”

Prior to that, Utah State and Lipscomb face off at 11 a.m.