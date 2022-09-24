No. 7 Lopers outlast No. 17 Jennies in five

WARRENSBURG, Mo. — Middle hitters Bailee Sterling and Fallon Stutheit both had career-high kill totals as No. 7 Nebraska Kearney slipped past No. 17 Central Missouri in five sets 26-24, 18-25, 25-23, 27-29, 15-11 Saturday evening in Warrensburg, Mo.

With the big road win, the Lopers (15-1, 5-1) avenge two losses to UCM (9-5, 4-1) last year. The two teams will meet later this fall in Kearney.

Sterling had 22 kills and hit .475 with Stutheit recording 20 kills and having a .500 efficiency. Both recently just set career-high kill totals, Sterling with 20 last Saturday against Central Oklahoma and Stutheit having 18 last night at Missouri Western.

Everyone one was needed as UCM won two sets and got close in the other three thanks to 71 digs, 11.5 blocks, seven aces and 69 kills. They got 20 kills from Kersti Nix with Jenna Schulte at nine kills and seven blocks.

In the fifth set, UNK held leads of 4-1, 10-8 and 12-8. The Jens tied things up at eight but three straight Sterling kills and an unforced attack error gave UNK some breathing room. Sterling added two more kills down the stretch with a UCM service error ending things.

The Jens fought off match point in the fourth, 26-25, with UNK fighting off three set points before a block and kill by UCM tied things up at two. The Lopers broke a 22-22 tie to win the third and broke a 21-21 tie to take the opening set.

Stutheit and setter Payton Neff had three blocks apiece with libero Jensen Rowse at 30 digs and freshman DS Lexi Stephens adding 20 more. Finally, UNK out hit UCM by 33 points and had 14 more kills.

Rival Fort Hays State visits Tuesday at 6 p.m.