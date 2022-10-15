No. 8 Nebraska-Kearney sweeps Newman for fifth-straight win

WICHITA, Kan. - Outside hitter Emersen Cyza had 14 kills and eighth-ranked Nebraska Kearney had six aces to sweep Newman 25-22, 25-14, 25-19 Saturday afternoon in Wichita.

The first-place Lopers improve to 22-22 (12-2) and win a fifth straight match while the Jets fall to 7-16 (2-11).

Cyza after a career-best 28 kills in a 3-2 win Friday at No. 19 Central Oklahoma, reached her total today in 35 swings (.286 pct.). She had five in the first, five more in the second and four in the third.

UNK recorded 11 more kills than NU and also took advantage of 11 unforced Jet attack errors. The Lopers led the first set for most of the way but it was just 23-21 after a kill by Abby Borough. UNK closed things out thanks to kills by Cyza and middle Bailee Sterling .

The Blue & Gold had 17 kills to take the second and then got four aces in the third to overcome a .162 offensive effort (11-5-37). Sterling and reserve DS Rhianna Wilhelm (Henderson) had the aces with Cyza and outside Asha Regier (Newton) at four kills apiece.

Six other Lopers besides Cyza had a kill led by Regier (nine), Sterling (eight) and Lincoln right side Lauren Taubenheim (seven). Defensively, Sterling had six blocks with libero Jensen Rowse at 23 digs.

Newman had five players between five and eight kills including Borough and Riley Daugherty. The Jets also had 10.0 team blocks with four different players between four and five stuffs.

UNK hosts nationally-ranked Central Missouri next Friday night and Missouri Western on Saturday afternoon.