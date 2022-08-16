 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Northeast Nebraska man dies in two-vehicle crash in Dodge County

SCRIBNER — A man from Wayne died following a two-vehicle collision on U.S. Highway 275 just south of Scribner.

Kei’Dron King, 35, was pronounced dead at a Fremont hospital, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday.

Investigators determined that King was westbound on Highway 275 in a 2007 Chevrolet Monte Carlo about 9 p.m. Friday. The car crossed the center line and collided with an eastbound Lincoln MKX driven by Alexis Heller, 22, of Pilger.

Heller and her passenger, a Lincoln resident, were taken to a hospital in West Point for treatment. Both were wearing seat belts. King was not wearing a seat belt, investigators said.

