Northwest Marching Band to perform at the library

The Northwest Marching Band, directed by Shawn Pfanstiel, will perform from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, in the parking lot at the Grand Island Public Library.

Join the band as it performs excerpts from its show “Wrath and Redemption,” offers a demonstration of instruments, and gives members a chance to talk about marching band.

Contact Lori Medlin at 308-385-5333 or lorim@gilibrary.org with any questions about the performance.

This weekend at the Grand ...

“DC League Of Super-Pets,” is showing this weekend at the Grand Theatre, 316 W. Third St. Show times are 7:15 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

When the Justice League are captured by Lex Luthor, Superman’s dog, Krypto, forms a team of shelter-pets who were given super-powers: A hound named Ace, who becomes super-strong, a pig named PB, who can grow to giant-size, a turtle named Merton, who becomes super-fast, and a squirrel named Chip, who gains electric-powers.

This film is rated PG for action, mild violence, language and rude humor.

Admission is $5 for adults, and $4 for children and seniors. For more information, call 308-381-2667 or visit grandmovietheatre.com.