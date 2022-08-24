Northwest Marching Band to perform at the library
The Northwest Marching Band, directed by Shawn Pfanstiel, will perform from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, in the parking lot at the Grand Island Public Library.
Join the band as it performs excerpts from its show “Wrath and Redemption,” offers a demonstration of instruments, and gives members a chance to talk about marching band.
Contact Lori Medlin at 308-385-5333 or lorim@gilibrary.org with any questions about the performance.
This weekend at the Grand ...
“DC League Of Super-Pets,” is showing this weekend at the Grand Theatre, 316 W. Third St. Show times are 7:15 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
When the Justice League are captured by Lex Luthor, Superman’s dog, Krypto, forms a team of shelter-pets who were given super-powers: A hound named Ace, who becomes super-strong, a pig named PB, who can grow to giant-size, a turtle named Merton, who becomes super-fast, and a squirrel named Chip, who gains electric-powers.
People are also reading…
This film is rated PG for action, mild violence, language and rude humor.
Admission is $5 for adults, and $4 for children and seniors. For more information, call 308-381-2667 or visit grandmovietheatre.com.
Arts and entertainment briefs are published every Thursday in The Independent. To submit announcements, submit to Terri Hahn at terri.hahn@theindependent.com at least two weeks prior to the event. No information will be accepted over the phone. There is no charge for publication, but announcements must follow newspaper style and policy.