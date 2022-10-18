Northwest volleyball defeats York

The Northwest volleyball team made the plays when it had against York.

With the two teams playing each other for the third time in six days, the Class B, No. 10 Vikings managed to win two tight sets before pulling away in the fourth to come away with a 25-23, 26-28, 29-27, 25-16 win over the Dukes.

Northwest had a balanced attack to get the win. Senior Whitney Loman led the attack with 16 kills, while Chloe Mader and Miknya Stoppkotte each added 10 and Makayla Rhoads had nine. Viking coach Lindsey Harders, who earned her 100th career win, said that was very key.

“We needed everybody to contribute in some way tonight and we got that from different people,” Harders said. “The girls came together and played clean when we had to. We didn’t make the errors in key moments.”

After the two teams won tight sets by two points in each, the Vikings had to battle back in the third. York took a 13-8 lead, only to see Northwest battle back to even the match at 20-all.

Then a Loman kill gave the Vikings lead, and two York errors increased it to 23-20 lead.

But the Dukes rallied to tie the match at 23-all and then a Northwest error gave them a 24-23 lead.

However, a Mader kill tied the match up at 24-all. The two teams took turns with the lead from there on out. After a Stoppkotte kill gave the Vikings a 28-27 lead, Rhoads hit the ball to the back corner for a kill to give them the set three win.

“We just needed to be two points better and I thought we embraced that mentality tonight,” Harders said.

The Vikings had a hard time stopping York’s Cynley Wilkinson for most of the match as she led all attackers with 23 kills. Unfortunately for the Dukes, Wilkinson went down with a high ankle sprain near the beginning of the fourth set.

Northwest took advantage of her absence as they were able to build an 18-10 lead. York did pull back to within 18-15, but a Mader kill started a 7-1 run to end the match. A Haylee Brandt termination ended the match.

York coach Kelby Phillips said Northwest made the plays down the stretch.

“It was a good battle with three of the sets going ending in two points. It’s unfortunate we couldn’t come with one of those two sets,” Phillips said. “The match could have been different if we could have grabbed of those other two-point sets.

“I thought our girls fought hard, but we just didn’t execute in key moments and they did.”

The Vikings also had 10 blocks on the night with Stoppkotte leading the way with five.

Harders said she hopes the Vikings confidence going into subdistricts next week. She said there is a chance Northwest could see York in a district final match next Saturday for a trip to its 22nd straight trip to the state tournament.

“Hopefully it helps us out big time and helps in the wildcard standings,” Harders said. “This is a huge win for us on senior night. It was great to play like this at home.”

And lastly, Harders said it was fun to celebrate the 100th career win at home with the fans.

“This is a tribute to all the players that I’ve had,” Harders said. “It’s fun that we were able to celebrate this at home in front of our fans. It made it for a really fun night.”

Northwest 3, York 1

York (21-9); 23; 28; 27; 16

Northwest (18-14); 25; 26; 29; 25

YORK (Kills-aces-blocks) — Josie Loosvelt 2-1-0, Chloe Koch 3-0-1, Cynley Wilkinson 23-1-2, Dannika Lamberty 8-0-0, Morgan Driewer 0-0-0, Mia Burke 12-0-0, Rylyn Cast 3-0-1, Kelly Erwin 8-0-1, Liby Troester 1-2-0.

NORTHWEST (Kills-aces-blocks) — Hannah Fletcher 0-2-0, Brooklyn Beck 0-0-0, Keyara Caspar 0-0-0, Maci Langford 0-0-0, Whitney Loman 16-0-0, Haylee Brandt 3-0-3, Taylor Jakubowski 6-1-0, Macie Middleton 0-2-0, Makayla Rhoads 9-1-0, Chloe Mader 10-0-2, Miknya Stoppkotte 10-0-5, Avery Kershaw 3-0-0.

SET ASSISTS — Y: Troester 48, Loosvelt 5. NW: Middleton 27, Caspar 21, Jakubowski 1, Loman 1.