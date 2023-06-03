Students, faculty and staff at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln will have several opportunities next week to meet the priority candidate to become the next chancellor of the state’s largest university campus.

Rodney Bennett, the former president of the University of Southern Mississippi, was identified as the choice to replace Chancellor Ronnie Green on May 22 following a national search.

Bennett is a 30-year veteran of higher education and has held jobs at Winthrop University and the University of Georgia before taking over leadership duties in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, where he was president for nearly a decade.

Under state statute, Bennett must undergo a 30-day vetting period where he meets with university stakeholders before his hiring can be approved by the NU Board of Regents. Bennett’s appointment will be on the regents’ June 22 agenda.

If hired, he will be the first external candidate picked to lead UNL in more than two decades.

NU President Ted Carter said he is excited to introduce Bennett to the UNL community through a series of in-person forums that will also feature Zoom options.

“I have every confidence that the same qualities that made Dr. Bennett stand out to me in our search process will resonate with Nebraskans — his passionate belief in the land-grant mission, his relentless focus on outcomes, his ability to bring people together around a shared vision for excellence,” Carter said in a statement.

While each of the forums is geared toward a different constituency on UNL’s campus, all are open to the public. The meetings are also available to be viewed online at nebraska.edu.

The forum schedule includes:

Monday — Boardroom in the Prem S. Paul Research Center at Whittier School, 2200 Vine St.

2:30 p.m.: Research and Economic Development

Tuesday — Great Hall of the Wick Alumni Center, 1520 R St.

9:30 a.m.: Fine and Performing Arts and Architecture

11 a.m.: Engineering

1 p.m.: Office of Diversity and Inclusion and Chancellor’s Commissions

2:30 p.m.: Arts and Sciences

4 p.m.: Journalism and Mass Communications and Libraries

Wednesday — Great Hall of the Wick Alumni Center, 1520 R St.

9:30 a.m.: College of Business

11 a.m.: Open Forum

2:30 p.m.: Education and Human Sciences

4 p.m.: Staff Senate

Thursday — Office of the President, 3835 Holdrege St.

2 p.m.: College of Law

3:30 p.m.: Graduate Student/Graduate Student Assembly

5 p.m. Students/Association of Students of the University of Nebraska

Friday — Nebraska East Union, Great Plains B

9:30 a.m.: College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources

11 a.m.: Agricultural Research Division and Extension

12:30 p.m.: Business and Finance