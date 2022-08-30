Number of COVID cases, hospitalizations in Nebraska holding steady

COVID-19 cases in Nebraska remain in a three-month holding pattern, with little sign the pandemic is getting worse or getting better.

The state recorded 2,818 cases last week, virtually unchanged from 2,680 and 2,907 the previous weeks, according to data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. On a longer view, the number of cases in Nebraska has been relatively flat for 12 weeks, usually ranging between just under 3,000 to 4,000.

At this time last year, cases were trending up as part of the wave of the delta variant, with a peak for the week ending Sept. 3 of 5,649, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services respiratory illness dashboard.

Official tallies now are widely known to be undercounts, however, given that fewer people are getting tested and more people are using at-home tests that aren’t included in official counts.

The number of people hospitalized for COVID also remained flat.

An average of 200 Nebraskans were hospitalized with the virus last week, virtually the same as the average of 199 the week before. Hospitalizations nationally were down 9.4% last week from the week before.

Cases nationally have been slowly falling for the past month, though counts were up last week in about one-third of the states, including Nebraska and Iowa.

Nebraska’s case rate, though, continues to be about 20% below the U.S. average. The highest rates are found mostly in states in the South, led by Kentucky and Tennessee.

Nebraska added 10 more COVID deaths to bring the total of confirmed or probable deaths for the pandemic to 4,455. The state has reported 528,000 lab-confirmed cases overall.