A class-action lawsuit brought by nurses against CHI Health over remote, on-call work they were required to perform without full compensation has resulted in an $800,000 settlement.

U.S. District Judge Brian C. Buescher entered the final judgment Tuesday, dismissing the case that started four years ago when seven nurses at CHI St. Elizabeth in Lincoln sued the regional health care organization based in Omaha.

In the complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Lincoln, attorney Kathleen Neary alleged the hospital had violated state and federal wage laws by not paying enough for on-call work and overtime for doing things like answering phone calls, emails and texts.

She said through October 2018 nurses were paid only $2 an hour for on-call work on weekdays, answering calls, emails and texts related to patient services and occasionally answering patient questions, and 50 cents more an hour on weekends.

In November 2018, the rate went up to $3 an hour for 50 or fewer on-call hours and $4 for those who work more than 50 on-call hours.

That was well below the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour; and Nebraska's minimum wage of $9 an hour at the time. (It since has increased to $10.50.)

Neary said CHI also wasn't paying nurses for overtime when their on-call hours plus regular hours at the hospital put them at more than 40 hours per week. On-call shifts lasted 14 hours.

Neary said the nurses lost wages, contributions to retirement plans and interest on both as a result. And she asked the judge to certify that a class action could be brought against CHI on behalf of them and other current and former employees like them, which ultimately was approved.

Lincoln attorney Vince Powers, who also represented the nurses, said the amount each class member will receive depends upon how many eligible nurses make a valid claim.

He said on Nov. 8, notice of the settlement was sent to 2,643 current or former nurses at CHI Health locations in Nebraska between Feb. 6, 2015, and April 11, 2022.

By Dec. 21, only 168 had filed claims, though they have until March 6 to submit a claim at chiwagelitigation.com.

According to the settlement approved Tuesday, the $800,000 in monetary relief amounted to about 47% of the maximum wages owed to the class, which "compares favorably to results achieved in other wage and hour class action suits approved in this circuit."

The order said the settlement avoids significant expense, delay and the likelihood of continued litigation that would be complex, expensive and lengthy.

In addition to the $800,000 fund, the agreement also includes $96,000 in litigation expenses and just under $654,000 in attorneys' fees.

Asked for comment Wednesday, a spokesperson for CHI Health said, as always, CHI Health appreciates all of the work their nurses do.

"They are on the front lines of patient care and core to our mission. We pay our nurses generously and go to great lengths to ensure compliance with all applicable wage and hour laws," Taylor Miller said.

She said although they consistently denied the core allegations in the lawsuit, "CommonSpirit (CHI's parent company) made the business decision to resolve the case. We look forward to having this matter behind us and continuing to execute on our mission, vision and values."