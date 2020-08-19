COLORADO — Aaron Michael Green, 35, of Colorado, formerly of Grand Island, died Friday, Aug. 14, 2020.
Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Daniel Naranjo will officiate. Burial will be in the Grand Island Cemetery. Livestreaming of the service will be available at All Faiths Funeral Home Facebook page. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designations.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral Home. All CDC recommendations will be followed, and face coverings are required as we are trying to protect those most vulnerable.
Aaron was born May 12, 1985, at Greeley, Colo., the son of Michael and Carol (Armour) Green. He was raised and received his education in Grand Island. Aaron was living in Colorado at the time of his death, and was previously employed by Pro Racing Go-Ped and Scooter Manufacturing.
Aaron was a very kind- and soft-hearted person. He enjoyed friends, gold panning and riding his Go-Ped. He loved his dog, Rocko, his cat, Chloe, and his cockatoo, Baby.
His memory will be treasured by his mother, Carol Ward, of Evans, Colo.; his father, Michael Green, of Grand Island; a son, Elie; brothers, Adam and Garrett Ward; grandma, Helen Armour; aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Eugene Armour and Arnold and Helen Green.