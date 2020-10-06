ERICSON — Adeline Nelson, 89, of Ericson, died Oct. 5, 2020, at the Community Memorial Health Center in Burwell.

Adeline’s wishes were to be cremated. A memorial visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, at Hitchcock Funeral Home in Burwell.

A private family inurnment will be scheduled at a later date. The family requests no flowers; memorials are suggested to the Burwell Ambulance Supply Fund.

Adeline was born June 24, 1931, to Joseph “Joe” Antone and Augusta (Strizek) Hruza at their farm home near Ceresco in Saunders County.

Adeline attended school through the eighth grade. She worked for various people cleaning homes and cooking.

Adeline married Lonnie Joe Nelson on Oct. 9, 1949, at Taylor. They spent their married lives in Garfield County. She enjoyed fishing, sewing, flowers and gardening.

Adeline is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Rollin and Marilyn Nelson of Ord, and Charles and Lyn Nelson of Taylor; two grandchildren; and a sister, Laura Hynek of Lincoln.

Adeline was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Michael; and three brothers and a sister-in-law, George Hruza, Richard Hruza and Joe and Rose Marie Hruza.