OSCEOLA — Aletha J. Schritt, 80, formerly of Grand Island, died Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at the Annie Jeffrey Memorial County Health Center in Osceola.
Celebration of life service will be at 10:30 a.m., Friday, Nov. 6, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Daniel Naranjo will officiate. The service will be livestreamed on All Faiths Funeral Home Facebook page. To help protect others, face masks are required. Burial of ashes will be in the Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family will greet friends an hour before service time. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designations.
More details will appear later.
