Alice M. Johnson, 96 of Grand Island, went to her Heavenly home Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020.

To honor her wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no services.

Alice leaves this message. “Please remember me with smiles and laughter. For if you remember me with sadness and tears, then don’t remember me at all!”

All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.