Alice H. Kistler, 91, of Grand Island passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020, with her family at her side.
Service and celebration of Alice’s life will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 29, at Trinity United Methodist Church.
There will be a visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at All Faiths Funeral Home. CDC guidelines and social distancing will be followed; face masks will be required.
Alice was born Feb. 21, 1929, in St. Libory, the daughter of Theodore and Anna (Hostler) Wagner. She grew up in Shelton, graduating from Shelton High School in 1946.
On Sept. 27, 1953, Alice married Donald B. Kistler in Kearney. The couple made their home in Grand Island. Don’s work took them to Colorado, where they lived until moving back to Grand Island in 1965.
A wonderful wife and mother, Alice was employed at the Ordnance Plant, helped with election-day voting for numerous years at Howard School and kept the books for all the family businesses.
As a devoted member of Trinity United Methodist Church, she was also a member of United Methodist Women and Roberta Rice Circle. Loving to entertain, for over 40 years Alice held a Lenten Study Group in her home, with the Rev. Del Roper as the leader for the past 33 years.
A member of the Platt Duetsche, Eagles, Elks, Saddle Club and Liederkranz, Alice loved to dance and would dance at any opportunity. She and Don were AKA the “Old Smoothies.” Her other enjoyments included being a housewife, camping, crafts, cards and especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Those who will cherish her memory include her children, Ben (Gail) Kistler of Grand Island and Pamela (Mike) Bellew of North Platte; grandchildren, Michael (Jennifer) Kistler, Devin (Jalene) Oelke and Daniel Kistler; and great-grandchildren, Bella, Nora, Lilliann and Leo.
Other survivors include niece, Diana (Gangwish) Hiatt; nephew Jimmy Gangwish; stepdaughter, Donna Caldwell; stepgrandchildren, Valarie Hendrickson, Ryan Bellew, Kerri Deibert, Shay and Chelsie Dulle and Tanner Bellew; and numerous extended family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Don Kistler, in 2015; her parents; sister, Lois Gangwish; grandson, Matthew Kistler; son-in-law, Duane Oelke; niece, Melanie Gangwish; nephew, Terry Gangwish; and stepfather, Ben Howell.
Memorials are suggested to Trinity United Methodist Church.
