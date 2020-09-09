Alice Pedroza, 54

Alice Marie Pedroza, 54, of Grand Island, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020.
Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14, at the Grand Island City Cemetery. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Alice was born June 9, 1964, at Hillsborough, Texas, the daughter of Charley and Priscilla (Reyes) Garza. She was raised and received her education in Grand Island.
Alice will be remembered for her outgoing nature. As a cosmetologist, she always looked her best. She was so loved and will be truly missed.
Those who will cherish her memory include her mother, Priscilla Reyes; sisters and brothers, Cindy Guerrero, Priscilla Ann Maese, Carlos Garza, Bengie Garza and Melissa Garza.
Online condolences may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.
