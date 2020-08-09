Alvin Paul Alms, 87, of Grand Island died April 21, 2020, at Emerald Lakeview.
Alvin’s family would like to invite family and friends to a celebration of Alvin’s life. Join us for dinner at the Grand Island Saddle Club from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 21. Those planning to attend are asked to please RSVP to the Saddle Club at 308-382-1966. The address is Grand Island Saddle Club, 1 Kuester Lake, Grand Island, NE 68801.
Memorials are suggested to the Wounded Warriors Project.
Alvin was born Aug. 26, 1932, in York to Paul and Anna (Richert) Alms. He grew up in York and received his education at Benedict High School. He entered the Army and served during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged. He was united in marriage to Jacquelyn Kay Meves on July 1, 1961, in Grand Island. The couple briefly lived in Omaha and later moved to Grand Island, where he began Alvin P. Alms and Co., where he was a CPA for 50 years.
He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Alvin served as a charter member of the Saddle Club and was a member at Heartland Shooting Park.
He is survived by his wife, Jacquelyn Alms; son, David Alms; daughter, Allison Alms; brothers and their spouses: Robert and Connie Alms, Kenny and Mary Lou Alms and Art Alms; sister-in-law and her spouse, Judy and Charles Kemptar; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Anna Alms; siblings and their spouses, Edgar and Elnora Alms, Hilda and Melvin Gottula, Martin Alms, Marian and Paul Gruber, Harold Alms, LaVerne and Paula Alms; and in-laws and their spouses, Detlef and Evelyn Meves, John Meves and Joey Meves.