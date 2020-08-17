Alvin Alms, 87

Alvin Paul Alms, 87, of Grand Island, died April 21, 2020, at Emerald Lakeview.
Alvin’s family would like to invite family and friends to a celebration of Alvin’s life by joining them for dinner 6-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at the Grand Island Saddle Club, 1 Kuester Lake. Those planning to attend are asked to please RSVP to the club at 308-382-1966.
Alvin was born Aug. 26, 1932, in York to Paul and Anna (Richert) Alms. He grew up in York and attended Benedict High School. He entered the U.S. Army, served during the Korean War and was honorably discharged. He was united in marriage to Jacquelyn Kay Meves on July 1, 1961, in Grand Island. The couple lived briefly in Omaha before moving to Grand Island and founding Alvin P. Alms and Co., where he was a CPA for 50 years.
Alvin was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church. He served as a charter member of the Saddle Club and was a member of the Heartland Shooting Park.
He is survived by his wife, Jacquelyn Alms; a son, David Alms; a daughter, Allison Alms; three brothers and two sisters-in-law, Robert and Connie Alms, Kenny and Mary Lou Alms, and Art Alms; a sister- and brother-in-law, Judy and Charles Kemptar; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Anna Alms; several siblings and their spouses: Edgar and Elnora Alms, Hilda and Melvin Gottula, Martin Alms, Marian and Paul Gruber, Harold Alms, and LaVerne and Paula Alms; and in-laws including Detlef and Evelyn Meves, John Meves and Joey Meves.
Memorials are suggested to the Wounded Warriors Project.