COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Alvina Mae “Viny” Olesen, 82, of Colorado Springs, Colo., formerly of Grand Island, passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home in Colorado Springs on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020.

Visitation will be 4-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at Curran Funeral Chapel in Grand Island, with a vigil service at 6:30. Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at St. Leo’s Catholic Church with Father Don Buhrman celebrating.

Burial will follow at the Grand Island City Cemetery.

Please know there are no expectations from the family regarding attendance due to COVID-19 and the service will be livestreamed on St. Leo’s Catholic Church Facebook page and St. Leo’s YouTube channel.

We are consoled simply knowing Viny is in your thoughts and prayers. If attending, social distancing and masks will be required. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Curran Funeral Chapel.

Viny was born Nov. 1, 1938, in Presho, S.D., and lived on her parents’ farm outside of town with her five siblings. She grew up milking cows, gathering eggs, helping her mother cook and clean the house, and helping her dad in the fields.