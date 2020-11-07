Alvina Olesen, 82

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Alvina (Viny) Mae Olesen, 82, passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020.

Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at St. Leo’s Catholic Church in Grand Island, with the Rev. Don Buhrman celebrating. Burial will follow the funeral in the Grand Island City Cemetery.

Please know there are no expectations from the family regarding attendance due to COVID-19 and the service will be livestreamed on St. Leo’s Catholic Church Facebook page and St. Leo’s YouTube channel. We are consoled simply knowing Viny is in your thoughts and prayers. If attending, social distancing and masks will be required. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Curran Funeral Chapel.

Visitation will be from 4 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Curran Funeral Chapel, with a vigil service at 6:30.