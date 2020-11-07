 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Alvina Olesen, 82

Alvina Olesen, 82

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Alvina (Viny) Mae Olesen, 82, passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020.

Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at St. Leo’s Catholic Church in Grand Island, with the Rev. Don Buhrman celebrating. Burial will follow the funeral in the Grand Island City Cemetery.

Please know there are no expectations from the family regarding attendance due to COVID-19 and the service will be livestreamed on St. Leo’s Catholic Church Facebook page and St. Leo’s YouTube channel. We are consoled simply knowing Viny is in your thoughts and prayers. If attending, social distancing and masks will be required. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Curran Funeral Chapel.

Visitation will be from 4 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Curran Funeral Chapel, with a vigil service at 6:30.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts