Angela Bradley, 41, of Grand Island passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at home.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
Angela was born on Dec. 13, 1978, in Grand Island to Shari Davis and Randy Stout. She grew up in the Grand Island area. She attended Grand Island Public Schools and graduated from Kearney High in 1996.
She was united in marriage to Charles Thaden II in April 1999 at Kearney. The couple then lived in Minden until 2008, when they moved to Arlington, Texas. They returned to Minden in 2009. They divorced in 2010. She spent her final years in the Grand Island area.
She enjoyed spending time with her kids, grandkids, family, and friends. Angie was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan. Angie really enjoyed photography and creating AJ’s creations with her daughter Jade.
She is survived by her children, Brennen Thaden (Bri Hunter), Jasmine Thaden (Austyn Redmond) and Charles Thaden III, all of Grand Island, and Jade (Jericho) Day of Alda; numerous “extra kids”; a granddaughter, Aaliyah Beam of Grand Island; siblings, Sarah (Chris) Malone of Orleans, Jeremy Long of Alexandria, Va., Jolene Stout (Vine) of Lincoln, April Stout, Matthew Stout and Joe Stout, all of Grand Island; her foster mom, Betty Price; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by two sisters, Amber Bradley and Kathy Hulinsky; her father, Randy Stout; grandma, Inez Baade, and other grandparents; aunt, Betty Weddle; cousin, Becky Seeber; and granddaughter, Payton Dawn.