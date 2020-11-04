Angeline Dibbern, 93

CAIRO — Angeline (Knoepfel) Dibbern, 93, of Cairo died Nov. 1, 2020, at Tiffany Square in Grand Island.
Services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at the Christ Lutheran Church in Cairo with the Rev. Brian Wright officiating. Burial will follow in the Burwick Cemetery.
A visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, at the church. Those who plan to attend the visitation or service are asked to wear a mask. There will be masks available at the church. Memorials are suggested to the Christ Lutheran Church. Apfel Funeral Home is caring for the family.
Mrs. Dibbern was born on Jan. 4, 1927, on the homeplace near Farwell to Chris and Martha Magdalene (Lemburg) Knoepfel. She was baptized March 6, 1927, in the home of her parents and after confirmed in 1939, at the Lutheran Church in Kelso. She attended school at District 10, and Nysted School in Howard County. She attended Grand Island Senior High and graduated from Balboa High School in San Francisco, Calif., at which time she was staying with her sister Elvena. She moved back to Nebraska and worked back into the Grand Island community at the GI Saddle Club and Montgomery Wards.
On April 6, 1947, she married Peter August Dibbern at Cairo. They moved onto the farm southwest of Cairo, where they stayed and farmed together until Peter’s death on Aug. 17, 2001. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in 1997.
Angie was a member of the Hall County Farm Bureau, Christ Lutheran Church in Cairo and the Green Basin Extension Club. Angie moved to Cairo in 2003, then to Grand Island to Primrose in 2012, and later to Wedgewood in 2020.
She enjoyed camping and traveling in their RV, going to music festivals with friends, fishing, sewing, flower gardens, and spending time with neighbors, family and friends.
Survivors include six sons and daughters-in-law, Steven, Merlin, Tim and Pete, all of Cairo, Theodore “Ted” (Kimberly Katzburg-Strong) Dibbern of Wood River, Loren (Julie Weber) Dibbern of Cairo; three daughters and sons-in-law, Cynthia (Steven) Hansen of Cairo, Chris (Michael) Hybl of Lincoln and Angela (Robb) McLean of Nebraska City; 23 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; 17 great-great-grandchildren; stepgrandchildren and families of Jason Strong, Jeramy Strong, Nicole (Lanthier) Box Jr, and Chris Lanthier; sisters-in-law, Darlene (Alvernon) Knoepfel and Evelyn (Harlan) Knoepfel of Grand Island; brother-in-law, Keith Dibbern of Montgomery, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Elvena (Dan L.) Campbell, Christina (Herman) Kruse; six brothers, John (Mary Palmer) Knoepfel, Clarence (Laurel Bullis) Knoepfel, Harlen, Alvernon, Arnold and Donald; daughter-in-law, Kim Beale-Dibbern, Connie Ernstemeyer-Dibbern and Valarie Sellery-Dibbern; brother-in-law, Marion Dibbern and (Clarence) Brandt, William (Joy Rathman) Dibbern and Shirley Wymann-Dibbern.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.apfelfuneralhome.com
