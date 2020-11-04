Angeline Dibbern, 93

CAIRO — Angeline (Knoepfel) Dibbern, 93, of Cairo died Nov. 1, 2020, at Tiffany Square in Grand Island.

Services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at the Christ Lutheran Church in Cairo with the Rev. Brian Wright officiating. Burial will follow in the Burwick Cemetery.

A visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, at the church. Those who plan to attend the visitation or service are asked to wear a mask. There will be masks available at the church. Memorials are suggested to the Christ Lutheran Church. Apfel Funeral Home is caring for the family.

Mrs. Dibbern was born on Jan. 4, 1927, on the homeplace near Farwell to Chris and Martha Magdalene (Lemburg) Knoepfel. She was baptized March 6, 1927, in the home of her parents and after confirmed in 1939, at the Lutheran Church in Kelso. She attended school at District 10, and Nysted School in Howard County. She attended Grand Island Senior High and graduated from Balboa High School in San Francisco, Calif., at which time she was staying with her sister Elvena. She moved back to Nebraska and worked back into the Grand Island community at the GI Saddle Club and Montgomery Wards.