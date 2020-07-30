FULLERTON — Anne Eva Bialas, 93, of Fullerton, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Valley View Assisted Living in Fullerton.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Fullerton, with the Rev. Mark Tomasiewicz officiating. Burial will follow in St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery at Fullerton.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, with a wake service at 7, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Fullerton. Current CDC guidelines will be followed for both the visitation and funeral service. Masks are recommended. Palmer-Santin Funeral Home in Fullerton is serving the family.
