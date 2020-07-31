FULLERTON — Anne Eva Bialas, 93, of Fullerton passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Valley View Assisted Living in Fullerton.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Fullerton, with the Rev. Mark Tomasiewicz officiating. Burial will follow in St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery at Fullerton.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., with a wake service at 7, on Friday at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Fullerton. Current CDC guidelines will be followed for both the visitation and funeral service. Masks are recommended. Palmer-Santin Funeral Home in Fullerton is serving the family.
She is survived by her children, Frank (Debby) Bialas, Sam (Linda) Bialas, Paul (Kathy) Bialas and Tom Bialas, all of Fullerton, Dave (Luann) Bialas of Hastings, Ev Blahak of Columbus, Diane (Adolph) Wotipka of Ceresco, Lois (Jeff) Greenwalt of Hastings and Janice (Edward) Drozd of Genoa; 28 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren; a sister, Leona Kozak of Columbus; and a brother, Dan (Betsy) Dubas of Columbus.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis; her parents; a son-in-law, Dave Blahak; and siblings, Helen Kozak, Leo Dubas, Steve Dubas, Frank Dubas, Emil Dubas, Edwin Dubas, Alphonse Dubas, Louis Dubas, Jeanette Urkoski, and Larry Dubas.