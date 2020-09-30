Anne Runyan, 61

SHELTON — Anne (Heintz) Runyan, 61, of Shelton was called to her Heavenly home on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Kearney Regional Medical Center.

Cremation has been chosen and due to COVID-19 rules, her service will be scheduled at a later date. Burial will be in the Shelton Memorial Cemetery. Memorials are suggested at this time to go to Bob Runyan in honor of Anne Runyan.

Anne was born on Dec. 1, 1958, in Sandstone, Minn., to the Rev. Ric and Mary (Williams) Heintz. As a member of a minister’s family, she lived in many places, including Cheney, Wash., Avonlea, Saskatchewan, Canada, Lyman, Elm Creek, Springview and Guide Rock. She graduated from Guide Rock High School in 1976, and then attended Central Community College (CCC) in Hastings, where she received her degree as a legal secretary.

She was united in marriage to Robert “Bob” Runyan on May 31, 1979, at Harmon Park in Kearney. After that the couple lived in Taylor, Indianola and Shelton.

She was employed as a legal secretary with Conrad Ericson in Burwell, Randall Alexander in Kearney, and Larry Bredthauer in Grand Island.