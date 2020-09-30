Anne Runyan, 61

SHELTON — Anne (Heintz) Runyan, 61, of Shelton was called to her Heavenly home on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Kearney Regional Medical Center.
Cremation has been chosen and due to COVID-19 rules, her service will be scheduled at a later date. Burial will be in the Shelton Memorial Cemetery. Memorials are suggested at this time to go to Bob Runyan in honor of Anne Runyan.
Anne was born on Dec. 1, 1958, in Sandstone, Minn., to the Rev. Ric and Mary (Williams) Heintz. As a member of a minister’s family, she lived in many places, including Cheney, Wash., Avonlea, Saskatchewan, Canada, Lyman, Elm Creek, Springview and Guide Rock. She graduated from Guide Rock High School in 1976, and then attended Central Community College (CCC) in Hastings, where she received her degree as a legal secretary.
She was united in marriage to Robert “Bob” Runyan on May 31, 1979, at Harmon Park in Kearney. After that the couple lived in Taylor, Indianola and Shelton.
She was employed as a legal secretary with Conrad Ericson in Burwell, Randall Alexander in Kearney, and Larry Bredthauer in Grand Island.
Anne was a member of the Shelton United Methodist Church and always appreciated the friends and fellowship with those in attendance. Her hobbies included doing word puzzles, watching the Game Show Network, and her favorite — “Little House on the Prairie.” Her favorite movies included “Brian’s Song,” “Ice Castles” and “Pretty Woman.”
She had a love for music and played the flute, piano, and sang in the choir until she became unable to. She also loved any opportunity to get out and travel with Bob for vacations to visit with family members and friends.
Survivors include her husband, Robert “Bob” Runyan of Shelton; son, Chase Runyan who resides at Mosaic in Axtell; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Paula and Peter McLaughlin of Peachland, British Columbia, Canada, and Zoe and Ted Adams of Derry, N.H.; two brothers and sister-in-law, Olaf and Laurie Heintz of Socorro, N.M., and Trygg Heintz of Livingston, Mont.; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Gloria Heintz of Lewiston, Idaho, Rodger Runyan of Columbus, Vera and LeRoy Clinger of Kearney, Pastor John and Chris Runyan of Montevideo, Minn., and Carol and Anthony Gyhra of Auburn.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Erin Runyan; three brothers, Leiff Heintz, Eric Heintz and Ruddy Heintz; and her nephew, Ethan Heintz.
