Anthony ‘Tony’ Rock, 76

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Anthony “Tony” R. Rock, of Manhattan, Kan., passed away Aug. 17, 2020, in Manhattan, Kan.
Tony was born Aug. 22, 1943, in Junction City, Kan., the son of William L. and Frances Ruby (Knopp) Rock. He graduated from Kansas State University in 1965, with his degree in electrical engineering and worked for the Boeing Company on NASA projects. He also worked for Northern Natural Gas Company (Enron Corp) as a code compliance engineer for the Gas Pipeline Group.
He loved to bow hunt deer, and volunteered for the Corp of Engineers and state Department of Wildlife and Parks annual youth and disabled deer hunt.
He is survived by his wife, Joleen J. Rock (DeCamp); son, Anthony “Tony” Rock Jr., and his wife, Meg of Overland Park, Kan., Thomas Rock of Seattle; one sister, Linda Gramly of Huntsville, Ala.; and one granddaughter, Gabby Rock.
Cremation is planned, with graveside services to be held at a future date at the Wreford Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to The Youth and Disabled Deer Hunt, in care of the Riley County Fish and Game Association.
