Ardis Sullivan, 85

ALBION — Ardis Ann Sullivan, 85, of Albion, formerly of Grand Island, died Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at Bryan Medical Center West in Lincoln.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at St. Mary’s Cathedral. The Rev. James A. Golka will be the celebrant. The funeral Mass will be livestreamed on Curran Funeral Chapel’s Facebook page. Interment will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Greeley, with a 2 p.m. committal.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, at Curran Funeral Chapel, with a Catholic Daughter’s rosary recited at 5 and a vigil service at 7. CDC-recommended guidelines will be followed at the visitation and funeral Mass, and face coverings are required. Your thoughts and prayers may be given at www.curranfuneralchapel.com under Ardis’s obituary. Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family.
Ardis was born Dec. 16, 1934, at Wolbach. She is the daughter of Max and Jessie L. (Bryer) Stepp.
Ardis grew up in Greeley, attending Sacred Heart School, graduating in 1953. She continued her education at St. Francis School of Nursing in Grand Island, graduating as a registered nurse in 1956 and worked at the VA hospital in Grand Island. She married Gene Sullivan on May 9, 1957, in Greeley. They lived in Spalding, where she worked at St. John’s Hospital. Later on, Gene and Ardis moved to Grand Island with their newborn son, Timothy.
Ardis worked as an RN at St. Francis Hospital and eventually at the new St. Francis Medical Center. Not only was she a longtime nurse at St. Francis, she was the first patient to be moved from the original St. Francis Hospital to the new hospital. She retired from St. Francis in 1999 after 30 years of service. After those 30 years with St. Francis she moved to working at the Nebraska Veterans Home until her retirement in 2005.
Ardis enjoyed reading, sewing, baking and quilting. She was a member of St. Mary’s Cathedral, Catholic Daughters of America, Court Ave Maria 1263.
Survivors of the immediate family include her husband, Eugene “Gene” J. Sullivan of Grand Island; sons and daughters-in-law, Timothy and Shellie Sullivan of Lenex, Kan., Dennis and Sharon Sullivan of Ottawa, Ill., Thomas and Yetta Sullivan of Albion; daughter, Kathleen Bixenmann of Lincoln; sisters, Nancy Zahm of Grand Island, Kathleen Andersen of Greeley, Pauline Harrahill of Grand Island; grandchildren, Benjamin Bixenmann and wife, Leslie, Elli (Bixenmann) and husband Cory Eastin, Nicole (Sullivan) and husband Robbie Schmidt, Kelsey (Sullivan) and husband Jordan Kimball, Sara Sullivan, Conor Sullivan, Abby Sullivan, Isaac Sullivan, Jessie Sullivan, Payton Sullivan, Quinn Sullivan; great-grandchildren, Maddie, Will, Mae and Henry Bixenmann, Brooks and Jacob Eastin, Brooklynn Kimball.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Thomas Stepp; and a granddaughter, Gabriel Marie Sullivan.
Memorials are suggested St. Mary’s Cathedral or Central Catholic Foundation.