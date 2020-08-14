Arlene Theresa Kramer, 77, of Grand Island passed away Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, with the Rev. Martin Egging officiating. Burial will follow in the Westlawn Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with a prayer vigil following at 7.
To protect those at high risk for COVID-19, attendees are all encouraged to wear a mask and maintain social distancing.
Arlene was born on March 14, 1943, in Lindsay to Christ and Anna Dohmen. She was one of seven daughters.
Arlene married LeRoy Kramer on Feb. 24, 1962, and together had four children: two sons, Steven and James, and two daughters, Patricia and Lisa.
Arlene and LeRoy started Kramer’s Auto Parts in 1963. Arlene served as the president for the Automotive Recycling industry of Nebraska and served on the board of Clean Community Systems. She was a member of Blessed Sacrament. Over the years, Arlene and LeRoy have been very supportive of the Grand Island Community.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, LeRoy; daughters, Patricia Kramer and Lisa (Tim) Bartz; grandchildren, Brock (Brandi) Cornwell, Stacie (Travis) Forbis, Steven (Laura) Bartz, Nicole (Jared) Hall, Joseph Bartz, James Kramer II, Levi Cornwell, Caitlin Bartz, Brandon Kramer, Megan Bartz and Mykela Kramer; four great-grandchildren, Traegen, Sophie and Turner Forbis and Henry Bartz; three sisters, Betty (Clyde) Ganow, Connie (Francis) Hannon and Karen (Bob) Hoover; and brothers-in-law, Paul Kramer and Ken Vang.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Joyce Dohmen, Phylis Cassell and Marge Vang; and sons, Steven and James Kramer.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.apfelfuneralhome.com. Apfel Funeral Home is assisting the family.