Arlene Theresa Kramer, 77, of Grand Island passed away Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at CHI St. Francis in Grand Island.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, with the Rev. Martin Egging officiating. Burial will follow in the Westlawn Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday at Blessed Sacrament, with a prayer vigil following at 7 p.m. To protect those at high risk for COVID-19, attendees are all encouraged to wear a mask and maintain social distancing.
Apfel Funeral Home is assisting the family.
