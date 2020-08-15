CENTRAL CITY — Arline A. Baird, 94, died at her home in Central City on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, at the United Presbyterian Church in Central City, with the Rev. Doug McHargue officiating. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the United Presbyterian Church. Interment will be held in the Central City Cemetery.
Arline was born May 30, 1926, to August and Ida (Svoboda) Gross in Sidney. Arline grew up in Clarkson, and graduated from Clarkson High School in 1941. She then attended Wayne State College and graduated with her teaching degree in 1943. She later obtained her Bachelor of Science in education from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
On June 2, 1946, Arline was united in marriage to Robert Baird in Clarkson. They made their home in Central City, where Robert farmed his family ground for many years. While in Central City, Arline taught at Palmer and Clarks schools for many years. After their son, Rex, was born, Arline then stayed home and helped on the farm.
Robert passed away in 1997, and Arline remained on the farm until 2001, when she moved into Central City.
Arline was a devoted member of the United Presbyterian Church in Central City, as well as Delta Kappa Gamma and Women’s Legion Auxiliary.
Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Rex (Jennie) Baird of Central City; her grandchildren, Kelsie VanMark of Giltner, Kilah Bram of Long Island, N.Y., Kamry Bram of Grand Island, Kenzie Bram of Central City and Ellie Baird of Central City; and her great-grandchildren, Daxton VanMark of Giltner and Ivy and Isaiah Bram of Grand Island.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert; and her brother, Arthur Gross.