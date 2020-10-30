Audrey Scott, 94, of Grand Island, died Oct. 28, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis Medical Center.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 2, at Apfel Funeral Home, with the Rev. John Adams will officiate. Burial will follow in the Westlawn Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, at Apfel Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to the Central Nebraska Humane Society.

Mrs. Scott was born Aug. 26, 1926, in Watsonville, Calif., the daughter of James and O. Lucille (Bertholf) Walker. At the age of 12, her family moved to Nebraska. She received her education and graduated from Grand Island Senior High School.

She was united in marriage to Arthur C. Scott Jr. on May 1, 1946, in Grand Island. The couple lived in Grand Island where she was employed by Skagway, doing copy writing in the ‘60s. She had a nighttime program, “Date with Jan,” on KRGI and worked for the Siebert Company for seven years before going to the Veterans Service Office. Mrs. Scott was an Avon representative for many years.