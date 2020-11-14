CAIRO — Barbara Meyer, 75, of Cairo passed away peacefully on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, with family by her side.

A private family service will be held at the Christ Lutheran Church in Cairo, with the Rev. Brian Wright officiating.

Barb was born July 22, 1945, in Fairbury, to Irwin and Marjorie (Glaze) Junker. She grew up in Fairbury and graduated from Fairbury High School in 1963, Kearney State College with a bachelor’s degree in education in 1966 and eventually with her master’s degree in education in 1969.

She was united in marriage to Jerry Meyer on May 29, 1966. The couple lived in Maywood in 1966 and 1967, before moving to Cairo in 1967.

Barb taught at Curtis as a Tech Ag teacher in 1966-67, then at Centura from 1967 to 1970. She became a stay-at-home mom for nine years with the boys. When the boys grew up, she taught again at Grand Island Central Catholic High School from 1979 to 2007.

She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Cairo. She enjoyed watching her grandsons’ sports, traveling, Husker sports and playing bridge. Her travels included three Olympic games, the Bahamas, Hawaii, two trips to Europe, Alaska, Cancun and many college football stadiums to watch the Huskers.

She is survived by her husband, Jerry of Cairo; sons, Douglas (Angie) Meyer of Cairo, Brian (Jane) Meyer of Ord; five grandsons, Evan, Spencer, Kelen, Hunter and Colt.