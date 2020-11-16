CAIRO — Barbara Meyer, 75, of Cairo, passed away peacefully Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, with family by her side.

A private family service will be held at the Christ Lutheran Church in Cairo, with the Rev. Brian Wright officiating.

Barb was born July 22, 1945, in Fairbury to Irvin and Marjorie (Glaze) Junker. She grew up in Fairbury and graduated from Fairbury High School in 1963, before attending Kearney State College, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in education in 1966 and eventually with her master’s degree in education in 1969.

She was united in marriage to Jerry Meyer on May 29, 1966. The couple lived briefly in Maywood before moving to Cairo in 1967.

Barb taught at Curtis as a tech Ag teacher from 1966 to 1967. She then taught at Centura Public Schools from 1967 to 1970. She became a stay-at-home mom for nine years with the boys. When the boys grew up, she taught again at Grand Island Central Catholic from 1979 to 2007.

Barb was a member of the Christ Lutheran Church in Cairo. She enjoyed watching her grandson’s sports, traveling, Husker sports and playing bridge. Her travels included three Olympic games, the Bahamas, Hawaii, two trips to Europe, Alaska, Cancun and many college football stadiums to watch the Huskers.