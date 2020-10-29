Barbara Rodriguez, 79

SHELTON — Barbara E. Rodriguez, 79, of Shelton passed away Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.

Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at the Shelton Cemetery in Shelton.

Barbara was born Jan. 24, 1941, in Grand Island to Edward and Edna (Ankney) Goodwin. She was raised in Grand Island and received her education from Grand Island Senior High School. Barb went on to earn her nursing degree in Omaha. On Nov. 12, 1958, she was united in marriage to Frank Rodriguez in Omaha. To this union one son was born: Frank Rodriguez Jr.

The couple made their home in Shelton, where Barb was employed by Baldwin Filters. She also worked at nursing homes in Gibbon and Wood River before she and Frank cared for many people out of their residence for over 30 years.

Barb was a longtime member of the Grand Island Church of God.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Frank Rodriguez, of Shelton; grandchildren, Frank Rodriguez III and wife, Julie Diaz De Leonn, and Annie Rodriguez and husband, Victor Garcia; seven great-grandchildren; siblings, Edna Blum, Treesa Goodwin, Kathy (Dennis) Rich, Tom (Rita) Goodwin; as well as many nieces, nephews and many extended family and friends.