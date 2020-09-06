Rebecca “Becky” Salzsieder, 67, of Grand Island, died Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis Medical Center.
To honor Becky’s wishes, cremation was chosen and there will be no services. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
Becky was born in Aberdeen, S.D., on Aug. 5, 1954, the daughter of Theodore and Bernice Cotman. She was raised and received her education in Aberdeen. On June 10, 1972, she was united in marriage to David E. Salzsieder.
She is survived by her siblings and their spouses, Barbara and Robert Zerr of Mobridge, S.D., and Scott and Bonnie Cotman of Gulfport, Miss., numerous nieces and nephews; a special friend Jackie Stacey; and her four-legged friends, Heidi, Sheba and Patsy.
Becky was preceded in death by her husband, David, on Sept. 15, 2015.
Memorials in Becky’s memory are suggested to the Central Nebraska Humane Society or Voices for Companion Animals, and can be sent to All Faiths Funeral Home, 2929 S. Locust St., Grand Island, NE 68801.
